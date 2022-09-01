The Helix Christmas panto 2022 has just been revealed

And tickets are already on sale!

The countdown to Christmas is officially on, whether you like it or not. Just to prove it, tickets are now on sale for The Helix Christmas panto, with this year's show being... drumroll please...

Hansel and Gretel!

Hansel & Gretel will be playing at The Helix in DCU from the 25th November to the 15th January. Tickets start at €27.50. The online edition of the panto will be available again this year after its success in 2021. It will take place again with an early bird fee of €395 until the 31st October. This allows schools to access the panto to students during school time from 14th to 21st December.

Claire Tighe, Creative director of TheatreworX Productions and producer of The Helix, says this of the show:

“We are thrilled to be back – bigger and better whilst ensuring the show must go on. Having learned valuable lessons over the past few years, Hansel & Gretel will be cover ready at all times with a talented understudy cast supporting our principal line up in a production with more laughs, more stunts and more costume changes than ever before.”

There will be a special sensory friendly performance on the 20th December for those who need to avail of it.

You can book your tickets for The Helix Christmas Panto 2022 HERE.

