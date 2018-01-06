Lifestyle

The Late Late Show Is Looking For Single Audience Members For Valentine's Day

"Who was your first shift and where are they now?"

If the idea of Ryan Tubridy playing matchmaker and your cringy dating history being broadcast across the entire country is your idea of a perfect Valentine's Day then ohhh boy do we have great news for you. 

The Late Late Show Valentine's Special will return this February when Ryan will play host to over 200 singletons in the audience for a guaranteed gas evening.

RTE announced that they are currently looking for single audience members to take part in the show, saying that "if you're single but not camera shy, up for a laugh and looking for love and if you think Ryan can help you find romance and you'd like to get loved up on the Late Late Show then why not apply to be one of the lucky few."

You can fill out a form here and answer some mad questions about your first shift and your experience on Tinder

"Tell us a little about your single life. Why would you like to find love? How long have you been single? Do you enjoy the dating scene in Ireland?"

200 single Irish people on live TV. What could possibly go wrong?

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

