The Liffey Valley shopping centre is set for a major extension

By James Fenton

April 14, 2021 at 10:57am

Share:
The Liffey Valley shopping centre is set for a major extension

The Liffey Valley centre is set for a major extension after a property group secured €135 million planning permission.

South Dublin County Council have granted permission for the Liffey Valley extension which will be overseen by Hines property group. The plan will 'provide a contemporary mixed leisure, entertainment and retail extension to Liffey Valley that is to be centred around a new landmark feature, a large public plaza and creating a new East-West street at the centre.'

The extension will be anchored by two large retail units and will add to the 80 stores, 20 restaurants, and cinema that already stand at the centre located just off the N4 in West Dublin. It was opened in 1998 and an extension in 2016 brought in a new Penneys store as well as restaurants such as Prezzo and TGI Fridays.

(header pic: Liffey Valley)

READ NEXT: DCC opens financial support scheme for outdoor seating this summer

Share:

Latest articles

A pop-up jerk chicken spot is opening in town this week and it looks amazing

Dublin Bus needs help naming their adorable recovery truck after Twitter falls in love with it

QUIZ: Can you unscramble the names of these well-known Dublin pubs?

Get initiated into the Secret Sandwich Society tomorrow in D8

You may also love

DCC opens financial support scheme for outdoor seating this summer

Locals lament closure of iconic Stoneybatter shop after 40 years

A motion to pedestrianise around 20 city centre streets by the June Bank Holiday has passed

Plans in place to pedestrianise Merrion Row, Mary Street and Capel Street this summer

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.