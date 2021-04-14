The Liffey Valley shopping centre is set for a major extension

The Liffey Valley centre is set for a major extension after a property group secured €135 million planning permission.

South Dublin County Council have granted permission for the Liffey Valley extension which will be overseen by Hines property group. The plan will 'provide a contemporary mixed leisure, entertainment and retail extension to Liffey Valley that is to be centred around a new landmark feature, a large public plaza and creating a new East-West street at the centre.'

The extension will be anchored by two large retail units and will add to the 80 stores, 20 restaurants, and cinema that already stand at the centre located just off the N4 in West Dublin. It was opened in 1998 and an extension in 2016 brought in a new Penneys store as well as restaurants such as Prezzo and TGI Fridays.

(header pic: Liffey Valley)

READ NEXT: DCC opens financial support scheme for outdoor seating this summer