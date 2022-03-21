The price of pints in Temple Bar would increase your bank holiday fear tenfold

On this overcast Monday as we nurse our bank holiday wounds and ask ourselves, "is it covid or am I just hungover?", we've found something to add to the fear.

You might have a sore head this Monday, but hopefully your wallet isn't hurting as much as those who spent their weekend in Temple Bar.

One such unfortunate soul took to Twitter to share their shock after forking out for three pints, priced at - wait for it - €8.10 each.

We all know that Temple Bar is the epitome of a tourist trap, and a place you can usually expect to pay over the average for a pint. But still, the guts of a tenner seems a bit extreme for one (1) Guinness. It's simply not what St Patrick would have wanted on his birthday.

The comments section is, as you'd imagine, lit with receipts showing the price of pints elsewhere in Ireland (almost 50% cheaper in Naomh Olaf GAA Club in Blackrock, FYI), with one comment reading "€4.30 in Cavan". If petrol wasn't so expensive, it'd nearly be worth your while to make the trip up.

Via Twitter/John O'Brien

Others pointed out the fact that there are excellent Dublin pubs close by where pints are a fraction of the price. One user mentioned The Lotts Bar - "literally 500 yards away", where a Guinness will set you back €5.70, another listed The Lord Edward, The Flowing Tide, Clearys and Mulligans as spots with more about them, and less terrifying prices.

Did you get shafted by extortionately priced pints over the bank holiday?

Header image via Twitter/minnyshell

