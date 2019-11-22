The Sandymount Hotel's gingerbread village needs to be checked out this year

Ah, Christmas. The season of mulled wine, mince pies and, of course, gingerbread.

If you're into all things ginger and/or the Gingerbread Man was your favourite Shrek character then you should get yourself down to Sandymount Hotel ASAP.

The south Dublin hotel has unveiled a magnificent gingerbread village which is sure to go down well with visitors of all ages and while it's worth a heading over just to catch a glimpse, it's for a great cause too.

The traditional display at the family-run hotel is the work of their team of chefs, with each house decorated by a different department. Once you're finished gazing in amazement at some of the most exquisite gingerbread handiwork you'll ever see, you can pop some money into a donation box with all donations going to Make-A-Wish Ireland, just in time for Christmas.

A wonderful display that will make for a perfect daytime activity for the whole family this festive season. The Sandymount Hotel is located on Herbert Road on the south side of the city and is a five minute walk from Lansdowne Road DART station. It is also served by Dublin Bus routes 1 and 4.

