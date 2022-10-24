The Spongebob Musical is coming to the Bord Gáis this summer

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

If you didn't know that a Spongebob Musical existed, well, neither did we. But it's true, and not only that, it's coming to the Dublin this summer.

From the 9th May until the 13th May 2023, you can catch The Spongebob Musical at the Bord Gáis, and I can tell you this much for free; we'll be doing all we can to ensure we can bear witness to what is bound to be a theatrical sensation.

So what is The Spongebob Musical about you ask? We've got a quick blurb for you here.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world! With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world! The Broadway show promises irresistible characters, magical choreography and dazzling costumes.

Sounds thrilling. As one would expect, the musical is based off the Spongebob Nickeloden series, and will feature all of our favourite characters, including Patrick Starr, Mr. Krabs, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, and more.

We have so many questions. Is Plankton behind the volcano eruption? Will Squidward's clarinet playing feature heavily throughout the story? Has Spongebob somehow transformed into a real boy? Where are his square pants??

No doubt all shall be revealed once it lands in May.

Tickets for The Spongebob Musical at the Bord Gáis go on sale from 10am on Friday 28th October. You can secure yours HERE.

