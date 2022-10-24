7 of the best Dublin spots to visit on Meatfree Monday

Flexitarians, listen up.

It used to be incredibly difficult to find vegetarian-friendly spots in Dublin; luckily that's no longer the case. While we currently mourn the loss of Vegan Sandwich Co, a haven for plant-based people everywhere that closed earlier this month, there's still lots of places you can go as a vegetarian for some good meat-free food.

While not all of these spots are completely veggie, they have great options for vegetarians, or for those who are just trying to reduce their meat intake slightly. I'm not vegetarian myself but I'm always looking to reduce my meat consumption so partaking in Meatfree Monday is one way to go about it.

If you're the same as me, then these are some of the best spots to check out in Dublin for Meatfree Monday.

Cornucopia

Location: Wicklow Street

Starting off strong with Cornucopia, this city centre restaurant is completely plant-based, and has been serving great veggie food to Dublin locals for nearly 40 years.

Tang

Locations: Dawson Street, One Cumberland Place, Abbey Street

Tang has a great varied menu, and is a go-to spot for me when dining with my vegetarian friends. They're mostly vegetarian friendly, but several of their dishes can be made vegan too. Plus, they have three Dublin city centre spots, making them a prime spot for Meat Free Monday.

Nutbutter

Locations: Smithfield & Grand Canal Dock

Nutbutter is known as a flexitarian restaurant, which is typically how I would describe my own diet. While they do serve meat options, you're able to substitute it out in place of tofu or watermelon sashimi, depending on the dish you're going for. Again, this is one of my go-to spots when looking to eat with a friend who is plant-based as they're so able to accommodate them.

Glas

Location: Chatham Street

This meat free spot is not only a haven for vegetarians and vegans alike, it's also Michelin recommended. In light of this fact, I'd imagine even those who love their meat will forego it for a meal at Glas.

Urban Health

Location: Ranelagh

Another favourite spot of mine, particularly for breakfast, is Urban Health. They are vegetarian and vegan friendly, with tons of options no matter your dietary requirements. They do serve a few meaty dishes, but they definitely have more meatless options to choose from than most cafés.

V-Face

Location: Stoneybatter

I've often spoken to my vegetarian friends, and one of the things they miss most about meat are the burgers. So if you feel this way, V-Face based in Dublin 7 is somewhere you've just got to try in Dublin of a Meatfree Monday. As their slogan suggests, Animal Burgers, made with plants.

Thanks Plants

Location: Dundrum

New to the Dundrum scene, Thanks Plants launched at the centre's Pembroke Square on World Vegetarian Day (1st October). They have named their menu ‘Joyous Junk Food’ as it's better for the environment and better for the animals. Plus there's zero compromise when it comes to taste.

So there you have it. Plenty of places to go in Dublin on Meatfree Monday, whether you're veggie or vegan full-time, or just one day a week.

