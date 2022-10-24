'After 18 fantastic months' Couple of Mugs to open new café in Ashtown

Some exciting news for Dublin 7 coffee lovers.

A few weeks ago, Couple of Mugs let it slip that they were expanding and opening a second Dublin location. The Drumcondra coffee trailer opened in April 2021 and now just 18 months later they're taking the plunge and opening their second spot.

Initially we were kept in the dark about where and when they were setting up next. However over the weekend they spilt the tea (or coffee I should say) on their new location, saying that Couple of Mugs were coming soon to Nephin Road in Ashtown, Dublin 7.

Now we'll still be waiting a few more weeks before an official launch date is revealed, but for now the people of Ashtown can get excited about their coffee haunt. The new café will have some new menu additions, which Couple of Mugs will reveal in due time.

For budding baristas, Couple of Mugs are currently hiring for their new café in Ashtown. Experience is desired but no essential, so beginners to the trade are welcome to apply.

Header images via Instagram/coupleofmugscoffee

