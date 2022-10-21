WATCH: Richard E. Grant gushes about Dublin while running through Stephen's Green

By Katy Thornton

October 21, 2022 at 5:01pm

Share:

"If I ever need a heart transplant, I'm coming to Dublin."

 

This is the exact kind of wholesome content I needed to see of a Friday. Swazi English actor Richard E. Grant, who needs no introduction I'm sure, posted a video on Twitter earlier today while out on a run in St. Stephen's Green. Never mind the dreary weather and rain which is evident in the background; Grant is positively beaming while on his jog. What's got him so tickled, you ask?

Well, Dublin. You could say he's Lovin Dublin...

Advertisement

Grant says this in his video:

"If I ever need a heart need a heart transplant, I'm coming to Dublin because they gave me their heart thrice over. I'm so incredibly grateful."

He also said the "craic was absolutely extraordinary."

Grant performed last night in Dublin at the National Concert Hall, where he was overwhelmed by the response.

Advertisement

Grant performed last night in Dublin at the National Concert Hall, where he was overwhelmed by the response. He tweeted:

"A night in Dublin that I will NEVER forget. EVER @NCH_Music There are audiences and then there are the Irish! A tribe who love talking as much, if not more, than I do! Sublime craic we all enjoyed together!!

You're welcome anytime Richard. Our hearts are ready and waiting.

Advertisement

Header images via Shutterstock & Twitter/RichardEGrant 

READ ON: Bahay forced to pull out of Dublin 15 spot due to 'enormous costs'

Share:

Latest articles

Bahay forced to pull out of Dublin 15 spot due to 'enormous costs'

The Great Gin Glass Amnesty: Dublin 7 bar to offer free G&Ts in exchange for glasses

Capel Street shop owners call for council to help make pedestrianisation work

Tula says 'Hello Burritoful' to their new location on Baggot Street

You may also love

8 Irish spots that have also banned James Corden

Garth Brooks speechless at Dublin Airport worker’s heartfelt gesture

Domhnall Gleeson dines out in Dublin at One Pico

Here's what you can and can't bring to Garth Brooks in Croke Park