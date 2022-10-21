WATCH: Richard E. Grant gushes about Dublin while running through Stephen's Green

"If I ever need a heart transplant, I'm coming to Dublin."

This is the exact kind of wholesome content I needed to see of a Friday. Swazi English actor Richard E. Grant, who needs no introduction I'm sure, posted a video on Twitter earlier today while out on a run in St. Stephen's Green. Never mind the dreary weather and rain which is evident in the background; Grant is positively beaming while on his jog. What's got him so tickled, you ask?

Well, Dublin. You could say he's Lovin Dublin...

My Dublin heart transplant! ❤️☘️❤️☘️❤️☘️❤️☘️❤️☘️❤️☘️❤️☘️❤️☘️ pic.twitter.com/zsgXSOZVJ9 — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) October 21, 2022

Grant says this in his video:

"If I ever need a heart need a heart transplant, I'm coming to Dublin because they gave me their heart thrice over. I'm so incredibly grateful."

He also said the "craic was absolutely extraordinary."

Grant performed last night in Dublin at the National Concert Hall, where he was overwhelmed by the response.

A night in Dublin that I will NEVER forget. EVER @NCH_Music There are audiences and then there are the Irish! A tribe who love talking as much, if not more, than I do! Sublime craic we all enjoyed together!! pic.twitter.com/rtVL8lS1Ni — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) October 20, 2022

"A night in Dublin that I will NEVER forget. EVER @NCH_Music There are audiences and then there are the Irish! A tribe who love talking as much, if not more, than I do! Sublime craic we all enjoyed together!!

You're welcome anytime Richard. Our hearts are ready and waiting.

Header images via Shutterstock & Twitter/RichardEGrant

