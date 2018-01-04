Lifestyle

The Winning €38.9m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In This Dublin Shop

The whole of Ireland came to a standstill on Friday night when it was revealed that the winning Euromillions ticket had been bought in Ireland. 

As the days went by, we got a few more pieces to the puzzle about the whereabouts of the winners and a few days ago it was announced that the ticket had been purchased in the capital.

Then, on Tuesday, National Lottery bosses admitted that the person/people with the winning ticket had made contact with HQ but nobody has actually come out to the public as of yet (4th January).

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said that "the winning ticket has been verified and arrangements are being made for the winners to collect the jackpot later this week."

On Thursday, the mystery of the winning ticket narrowed down a little bit more after it was revealed that the golden ticket was purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide in Dublin.

The winning numbers in Friday night's draw were 04, 08, 22, 23, 48, and the lucky stars, 01 and 12.

What a fantastic way to start the New Year and it might be no harm to make this shop your new haunt to play the Lotto in...

