There's a Cheeky Dogs Party happening in D8 this week

The Cheeky Piglet treats the cheeky pups of Dublin instead.

For those with pups, it's hard to find events that are dog friendly in Dublin. And with the warmer weather and longer days, leaving them at home can be less than ideal. Well this Friday you don't have to, as Dublin 8 café and tapas bar The Cheeky Piglet are hosting a Cheeky Dogs Party.

At Lovin, we're huge fans of The Cheeky Piglet (a stone's throw from our office) and we are therefore beyond obsessed with this dog centric event. It all kicks off at 5:30pm on Friday the 17th June. To keep all the dog parents nourished there will be Spanish, Italian, and Brazilian tapas available, as well as some vino and pints. Pups will be able to roam indoors and outdoors, with sufficient water bowls and treats.

Plus there'll be a mini mart full of dog accessories and bits so you can do a haul for your pooch.

People are asked to be respectful and responsible of their pup while at the event, and to keep them on a lead and pick up after them when necessary.

You can book a table for The Cheeky Dogs Party in Dublin HERE although walk-ins will also be welcome.

Header image via Instagram/petfriendlydublin

