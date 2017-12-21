On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March

Are you either already on the January fitfam bandwagon or do you need a little more motivation to start your fitness journey?

Whatever your buzz is, a new fitness event coming to the RDS in March has something slick for people of all levels of fitness.

Taking place in the RDS, Dublin on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 March, Outdoor Revolution aims to get Ireland active and healthy by embracing the outdoors and all that Ireland’s great outdoors have to offer.

The two-day event will incorporate talks, panel discussions, fitness classes, demonstrations and workshops. Panel discussions will focus on topics including healthy supplement use; expert advice on all levels of running, cycling, swimming and adventure sports; coaching and mindset; and the benefits of outdoor exercise to mental health.

There'll be a rock climbing wall, an endless pool for swimming workshops and yoga classes

Interactive activities will include yoga and pilates classes, cooking demonstrations, wellness workshops for kids, free health screenings, and opportunities to try out the latest innovations in sports equipment and technology.

Talks will also be given at the event by some of Ireland's finest sports stars such as:

Olympic silver medal winner Sonia O’Sullivan ;

; Former Ireland international footballer and current sports columnist, Stephen Hunt;

Leading obesity expert, Professor Donal O’Shea;

Olympic athlete Jessie Barr;

All-Ireland winning Tipperary hurler Noel McGrath;

Former professional road cyclist, Seán Kelly;

Performance psychologist consultant Gerry Hussey; with many more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Commenting at today’s launch, John O’Brien, Co-Founder of Outdoor Revolution and former All-Ireland winning Tipperary hurler, said: “Outdoor Revolution will be Ireland’s largest outdoor sports, health and wellness show.

"There is growing awareness throughout Ireland of the huge importance for people of all ages to look after their health and fitness, and this show aims to motivate and inspire people to do so."

