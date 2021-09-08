There's a new Irish clothing line coming to George's Street Arcade

Dare we say... just in time for Christmas shopping?

If you're a crazily organised person who likes to get your C-word shopping boxed off well before December or if you're just in the market for some stunning new clothing from an Irish designer, you're in luck.

Irish, female-owned clothing brand Seeking Judy has just opened up a new shop in George's Street Arcade, and if you've been wanting to introduce a bit of colour into your life, these hand dyed t-shirts, crew necks and hoodies are just the ticket.

Seeking Judy already has a hugely successful online store and physical shop in Dundalk, but this addition to the Dublin shopping scene is hugely welcomed. Last year there was a huge push to support local when shopping for Christmas and beyond, and it'll be easy continue that this year when the clothes are this fab.

I also think it's safe to say after spending a chunk of the last two years in lockdown, we've all grown to appreciate the importance of a good staple sweatshirt or hoodie - it's the kind of comfort we need and deserve. You can browse Seeking Judy's cute and colourful garms at George's Street Arcade from today - we expect to be seeing a lot of these around the place over the coming months.

Header image via Instagram/seekingjudy

