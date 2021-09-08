There's a new Irish clothing line coming to George's Street Arcade

By Fiona Frawley

September 8, 2021 at 3:01pm

Share:
There's a new Irish clothing line coming to George's Street Arcade

Dare we say... just in time for Christmas shopping?

If you're a crazily organised person who likes to get your C-word shopping boxed off well before December or if you're just in the market for some stunning new clothing from an Irish designer, you're in luck.

Irish, female-owned clothing brand Seeking Judy has just opened up a new shop in George's Street Arcade, and if you've been wanting to introduce a bit of colour into your life, these hand dyed t-shirts, crew necks and hoodies are just the ticket.

Seeking Judy already has a hugely successful online store and physical shop in Dundalk, but this addition to the Dublin shopping scene is hugely welcomed. Last year there was a huge push to support local when shopping for Christmas and beyond, and it'll be easy continue that this year when the clothes are this fab.

I also think it's safe to say after spending a chunk of the last two years in lockdown, we've all grown to appreciate the importance of a good staple sweatshirt or hoodie - it's the kind of comfort we need and deserve. You can browse Seeking Judy's cute and colourful garms at George's Street Arcade from today - we expect to be seeing a lot of these around the place over the coming months.

Header image via Instagram/seekingjudy

READ NEXT: This Dublin coffee spot introduces suspended coffees to encourage little acts of kindness

Share:

Latest articles

Looking to buy outside of Dublin? Five reasons Kildare is an amazing place to live

This Dublin coffee spot introduces suspended coffees to encourage little acts of kindness

WATCH: And we thought our Communion money didn't stick around long

There's a brand new bubble tea shop coming to Temple Bar

You may also love

One of Dublin's fave florists have launched their Autumn shop and you need this aesthetic in your life

WATCH: The stars and director of Shang-Chi discuss Marvel's latest blockbuster

Hands on with the Google Nest Camera and Doorbell

There are dedicated plus-size yoga classes happening in Dublin from next week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.