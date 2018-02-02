Lifestyle

These Dublin Gyms Have Received 'Best Physical Fitness Centre' In Ireland Award

Educogym, a renowned fitness experience centre established in Ireland, has been crowned the Best Physical Fitness Centre 2018 at the Irish Enterprise Awards.

Over the last ten years Educogyms have been opened all across Ireland.

The training programmes engineered at Educogym are different to most others – 20-minute sessions that focuses solely on resistance weight training rather than the endless turgid cardio workouts that many gyms employ. 

Much of the equipment used in Educogym branches was designed by experts working for the brand and is patented by the company itself, ensuring that a full body workout is possible on the same machine.

Having recently opened a gym on South Main Street in Naas, Co Kildare, CEO Jamie Myerscough was delighted to receive the award.

“It is an honour for Educogym to be recognised as being the Best Physical Fitness Centre in Ireland in 2018, and it is testament to every member of staff that we have working across all our branches. We are always looking to expand our business, and it is great to receive an award that highlights the hard work that we are doing.

Educogym has eight gyms in Dublin in total, are you a member of any of them?

