These hand-printed tote bags are a summer staple and will help some great causes

By Lynda Keogh

June 23, 2020 at 4:57pm

A deep, dark hole of Instagram scrolling/creeping led me to finding this start-up. These bright and brilliant tote bags are not only are they gorgeous but each sale contributes to important Irish charities.

The creators of Tote Together (Suzy and Clarissa) unexpectedly found themselves out of work when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. In an attempt to turn an unforeseen situation into a positive, they decided to use their time to bring this project to life.

Each tote bag conveys an important topic through delicate line drawings over abstract pops of colour.  'First Embrace' is a nod to the lack of human contact we have experienced over recent months, and 'Love Pump' acknowledges that this is a time for us all to come together and stand in solidarity against injustices we see or experience.

The ethics of this new company are admirable - "showcasing designs which reference major social issues, might spark a conversation and in turn raise awareness about the charities which prompted their creation". Tote Together also donate the profits of each sale, with the money going towards supporting the admirable work done by both Pieta House and Nasc Ireland.

These tote bags are designed and hand-printed in Ireland. In addition to this, each bag is made using 100% ethically sourced, sustainable cotton. Fashionable, ethical, sustainable and supporting important charities - these tote bags are all-encompassing and will leave the buyer feeling as though they have made a worthy purchase. A €13 price point means that this is an accessible purchase, and allows for anyone to contribute to the charities and conversations making a difference in today's world.

