These Two HUGE Hollywood Stars Will Be In Dublin This Month

They are promoting their new film, 'Mary Magdalene'

The two main stars and director of new film 'Mary Magdalene' will attend the Audi Dublin International Film Festival in late February. 

Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix and director Garth Davis will grace the red carpet at the Savoy Cinema in Dublin on Wednesday, 28th Feb.

The gala screening of the film kicks off at 6:30pm.

'Mary Magdalene' is set in the Holy Land and tells the story of a girl who leaves her family and village to join a movement. 

Following the guide of Jesus of Nazareth, Mary heads on her journey to Jerusalem.

The film is released in cinemas nationwide on 16th March but you can check out the full programme for the Film Festival here


Would you be interested at getting a glimpse of these two big movie stars in the capital?

