This Father Ted art competition will get the creative juices flowing

Fresh off the success of their Miggeldy Higgins competition, Drink and Draw is now running a Father Ted-themed art competition.

Celebrating a quarter of a century of Father Ted, the guys at Drink and Draw are inviting the public to crack out the art supplies and submit their best Tedspired masterpieces. So, take a break from the telly (chewing gum for the eyes according to Ted) and give this a go.

Paint, sketch, design or draw - all forms of artwork are accepted. As for the other rules? They're rather loose so you can choose any character, scene, episode or quote you fancy. We compiled a list of who we deem to be the most underrated personalities of the series should you need to refresh your memory some.

Categories include best painting, best pencil sketch, most creative piece, most creative teens and most creative teens but if the Michael D competition entries are anything to go by, there will be no shoddy workmanship so make sure to bring your A-game.

Hinting that there will be a special guest from the series dropping in to say 'hello', we can only imagine who they've lined up as a guest judge for the Father Ted art competition... our bets are on Father Flynn who proved to be quite the artist himself in the Flight into Terror episode (look to his rather racy self-portrait if in need of further inspiration).

