This Must Be The Most Unique Way To Propose To Someone In Dublin

Forget about getting down on one knee at a U2 gig or while feeding the ducks in Stephen's Green park.

You want your bae to say yes? You better step up your game...

An escape room in Dublin has just come up with a special idea for Valentine's Day that's gotta be one of the most creative ways you can pop the question in Dublin.

A Valentine's Puzzle has been hidden in 5 Quests' escape rooms and you can add any message you like in advance.

Play one of their amazing escape room games – Jungle Quest or Pharaoh’s Tomb and your escape room adventure will commence as standard with lots of cool high-tech puzzles and surprises But to make it extra special this Valentine’s Day you'll also find and collect three heart-shaped tokens during your adventure.

Discover a secret box. Solve the special Valentine’s puzzle together and uncover the special “secret” hidden inside.

Your Valentine will find a beautiful single rose and a box of amazing Ferrero Rocher chocolates with his or her name printed on it.

The box is big enough for any other surprises or special cards or messages you would like to leave. Like y'know, "WILL YOU MARRY ME?!"

It’s for everyone: First Dates, Second Dates, Married for many years, Just Friends.

Leave the world behind and focus 100% on each other and the immersive adventure you face together. For the entire hour. They’ll have you solving puzzles, talking out solutions, finding hidden messages and working together against the clock! Did you know that their escape rooms “come to life” all around you with secret compartments and doors opening as you solve puzzles and move within the game?

Or you could put in another secret message - anything you like, just give the guys a shout in advance and they can sort it out. Plus, if you can manage to crack the code in the room and work together to escape without killing each other then you know it must be real love.

We're thinking of bringing our other half in here and getting them to open the box and see "STOP HOGGING ALL THE COVERS" written inside.

Ah, it's the little things that are most romantic sure?

READ NEXT: PIC: South Dublin Newsagents Is On The Hunt For Customer Who Won Big In The Lotto