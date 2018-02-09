News

PIC: South Dublin Newsagents Is On The Hunt For Customer Who Won Big In The Lotto

A mystery person won €168,325 and doesn't know it yet

Imagine, you could be sitting in work right now and be almost 170k richer without even realising it. 

*Throws laptop to the ground and tells boss to eff off*

Seriously, it could be you. Brady's Newsagents in Crumlin is on the hunt for a lucky customer who matched five numbers AND the bonus number in Wednesday night's Lotto draw.

They shared a post to their Facebook yesterday that said: "It could be you! Congratulations to one of our customers who matched 5 numbers and the bonus number in last night's Lotto. They won €168,325. Check your ticket."

Do you have any of these numbers?!

27545450 2012784502321708 266685004455045241 N

IT COULD BE YOU. omg it could be me. 

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

