This pharmacy has launched a ‘gift-giving with a conscience’ initiative ahead of Christmas

Concern for the country’s homeless population is at an all-time high at the moment, with people looking to help out however they can.

Meagher’s Pharmacy has jumped aboard the bandwagon too making it easier for people to get their Christmas buying done all while supporting a very worthy cause.

Launching the jewellery brand, The Giving Keys, 40 per cent of profits will go straight to The Peter McVerry Trust.

Founded in the USA, it’s an innovative social-based business whose core values align with the pertinent issue of homelessness.

Providing full-time employment at living-wage to people transitioning out of homelessness, the stock is created by people who have spent time on the streets. Proceeds then go to aiding homeless communities. So, it is very much a circular process.

Each piece of jewellery is stamped with an inspirational word such as ‘believe’, ‘hope’ or ‘strength’, encouraging wearers to pay the message forward as they go about their day.

Continually on the lookout for innovative ways to fundraise, Meagher’s has teamed up with The Peter McVerry Trust ahead of the festive season.

Speaking on the Meaghers Pharmacy MD Oonagh O’Hagan said:

“We are delighted to be working alongside Peter McVerry Trust for another year and we feel that The Giving Keys is the perfect vehicle to fundraise for our chosen charity whilst increasing awareness around the homeless crisis in Ireland and inspiring people with pieces of jewellery full of sentiment at an attainable price point”.

Promoting the idea of ‘gift-giving with a conscience’, it’s a great way to show someone you care while supporting local charitable efforts at the same time.

Starting at €25, The Giving Keys are available in-store or online.