This Swanky Dublin Hotel Has Just Been Named Among The Best In Ireland

This is calling our name for Valentine's Weekend

In need of some inspo as to where to impress your beloved this Valentine's Weekend? We've got just the spot...

The beautifully fancy five-star Merrion Hotel in the city centre not only boasts Georgian features, a spa and the only restaurant in Ireland to hold two coveted Michelin stars, it's just been named in a list of the very best hotels in the country for 2018.

The Merrion came in at 6th place in a prestigious list of 25 hotels from across the nation - Tripadvisor's annual Traveller's Choice awards.

In fairness it looks absolutely incredible...

The Traveller's Choice awards are decided by "millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide."

Anyone want to take us here? PLEASE.

READ NEXT: This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?