Lifestyle

This Swanky Dublin Hotel Has Just Been Named Among The Best In Ireland

This is calling our name for Valentine's Weekend

34784397

In need of some inspo as to where to impress your beloved this Valentine's Weekend? We've got just the spot...

The beautifully fancy five-star Merrion Hotel in the city centre not only boasts Georgian features, a spa and the only restaurant in Ireland to hold two coveted Michelin stars, it's just been named in a list of the very best hotels in the country for 2018.

The Merrion came in at 6th place in a prestigious list of 25 hotels from across the nation - Tripadvisor's annual Traveller's Choice awards.

In fairness it looks absolutely incredible...

The Lord Antrim Suite
34784029
The Tethra Spa

The Traveller's Choice awards are decided by "millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide."

Anyone want to take us here? PLEASE.

READ NEXT: This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
This Swanky Dublin Hotel Has Just Been Named Among The Best In Ireland
This Swanky Dublin Hotel Has Just Been Named Among The Best In Ireland
This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?
This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?
On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March
On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March
Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments
Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
This Killiney House Is Like Something From A Fairytale
This Killiney House Is Like Something From A Fairytale
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
This Tiny East Wall House Looks Seriously Surprising On The Inside
This Tiny East Wall House Looks Seriously Surprising On The Inside
This Dublin Bar Is Hosting A Very Special Tribute Night To Dolores O'Riordan Next Week
This Dublin Bar Is Hosting A Very Special Tribute Night To Dolores O'Riordan Next Week
The Secret To Getting Much Cheaper Tea And Coffee In Dublin Is Out
The Secret To Getting Much Cheaper Tea And Coffee In Dublin Is Out
There's A Genius New App That Will Bring You Brekkie In Bed In Dublin
There's A Genius New App That Will Bring You Brekkie In Bed In Dublin
A Huge Music And Dinner Event In Aid Of The Homeless Will Be Held At The GPO Today
A Huge Music And Dinner Event In Aid Of The Homeless Will Be Held At The GPO Today
This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?
Lifestyle

This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?
On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March
Lifestyle

On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March
Here's Why 2017 Was A Pretty Important Year For Dublin Airport
News

Here's Why 2017 Was A Pretty Important Year For Dublin Airport
Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018
Dublin

Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin