This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?

There's even gold leaf tiles in the bathroom

From leather lined walls to underfloor heating and gold leaf tiles, this D4 penthouse has it all.

And while we personally will never, ever be able to afford it, imagining the lucky person who will actually end up buying this spot has us turning green with envy.

The stunning two-bedroom penthouse comes with a MASSIVE price tag of €1,950,000, but to be honest, we can see why...

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The entire apartment has marble and wooden floors, as well as a lift that brings you directly into the apartment.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The bathroom features multi-coloured fiber optic lights and gold leaf tiles.

No biggie...

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

As well as having two large bedrooms, whatever lucky duck moves in here will have their own private dressing room.

And from what we can see, there even seems to be a mirror on the ceiling in one of the bedrooms...

*Shields the eyes of the innocent*

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Oh, and did we mention that it also has a huge outdoor terrace, as well as two separate balconies?

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

You can check out the full listing here. Maybe if we win big in the Lotto this could be ours...

