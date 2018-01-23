Lifestyle Property and Living

This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?

There's even gold leaf tiles in the bathroom

Penthouse1

From leather lined walls to underfloor heating and gold leaf tiles, this D4 penthouse has it all.

And while we personally will never, ever be able to afford it, imagining the lucky person who will actually end up buying this spot has us turning green with envy.

The stunning two-bedroom penthouse comes with a MASSIVE price tag of €1,950,000, but to be honest, we can see why...

Penthouse2

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The entire apartment has marble and wooden floors, as well as a lift that brings you directly into the apartment.

Penthouse3

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The bathroom features multi-coloured fiber optic lights and gold leaf tiles.

No biggie...

Penthouse4

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

As well as having two large bedrooms, whatever lucky duck moves in here will have their own private dressing room.

And from what we can see, there even seems to be a mirror on the ceiling in one of the bedrooms...

*Shields the eyes of the innocent*

Penthouse6

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Oh, and did we mention that it also has a huge outdoor terrace, as well as two separate balconies?

Penthouse5

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

You can check out the full listing here. Maybe if we win big in the Lotto this could be ours...

READ NEXT: On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?
This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?
On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March
On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March
Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments
Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
This Killiney House Is Like Something From A Fairytale
This Killiney House Is Like Something From A Fairytale
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
This Tiny East Wall House Looks Seriously Surprising On The Inside
This Tiny East Wall House Looks Seriously Surprising On The Inside
This Dublin Bar Is Hosting A Very Special Tribute Night To Dolores O'Riordan Next Week
This Dublin Bar Is Hosting A Very Special Tribute Night To Dolores O'Riordan Next Week
The Secret To Getting Much Cheaper Tea And Coffee In Dublin Is Out
The Secret To Getting Much Cheaper Tea And Coffee In Dublin Is Out
There's A Genius New App That Will Bring You Brekkie In Bed In Dublin
There's A Genius New App That Will Bring You Brekkie In Bed In Dublin
A Huge Music And Dinner Event In Aid Of The Homeless Will Be Held At The GPO Today
A Huge Music And Dinner Event In Aid Of The Homeless Will Be Held At The GPO Today
Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart
Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart
On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March
Lifestyle

On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March
Here's Why 2017 Was A Pretty Important Year For Dublin Airport
News

Here's Why 2017 Was A Pretty Important Year For Dublin Airport
Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018
Dublin

Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018
Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments
Lifestyle

Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin