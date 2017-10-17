Lifestyle

This Valentine's Cinema And Dublin Hotel Package Sounds Like The Ideal Gift

Private cinema, dinner and a hotel stay? Romantic!

Pjimage

Dunno what to do with bae this Valentine's Day? Dinner and a movie is a fairly classic option, but this year Brooks Hotel is kicking it up a notch with their ultimate Valentine's Escape package. 

You'll stay in the luxurious surroundings of Brooks Hotel located in the romantic heart of Dublin city where you can enjoy one night’s accommodation in one of their uniquely designed bedrooms and you'll arrive to chocolate treats and bubbly.

The package also includes a three-course candle lit meal for two, in the romantic ambiance of their award-winning restaurant, ‘Francesca's’, AND after dinner, you get to snuggle in for a screening of When Harry Met Sally (Wednesday 14th February) or Walk the Line (Saturday 17th February) complete with freshly homemade popcorn.

The following morning, rise and shine to a homecooked Irish Breakfast which can be served to you in bed if you want to feel particularly pampered and a late check out until 2pm!

The package is available for €295 on Wednesday 14th and €320 on Saturday 17th

- Overnight accommodation in a Deluxe bedroom

- 3 course meal in Francesca’s Restaurant

- A romantic movie in our private cinema and popcorn

- Chef’s signature chocolate treats and Prosecco

- Late Check out

They're also doing a Valentine’s Date Night package which includes the three-course candlelit dinner and a movie screening for €49.50 per person.

Brooks Hotel is a unique four-star boutique hotel located on Drury Street so you'll be right in the hustle and bustle of the city. Sounds absolutely perfect.

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

