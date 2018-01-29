Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently

It's a sad day for restaurants on the southside as two diners' favourites have now closed their doors permanently.

Firstly, Oxaca in Dundrum has confirmed to Lovin Dublin that as of Monday January 29 they will no longer be in business.

From the same people that brought you Xico on Baggot Street, Oxaca was hit ever since it opened its doors in 2016, providing customers with the best of Asian, Mexican and South American cuisine.

(pic: Oxaca Dundrum)

Meanwhile, in Rathmines, Korean restaurant Arisu has also finished up, telling us that the decision was due to high rents in the area.

(pic: Arisu)

The good news is Arisu's Capel Street branch is alive and well so you won't need to travel too far to sample one of Dublin's most unique menus. However, it will temporarily close for renovations towards the end of February so don't panic if you walk past and see it locked up!

Thanks for the memories, guys.

