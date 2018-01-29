Food and Drink

We All Know Someone With These Two Names - And They Can Get A Free Lunch In Dublin This Week!

Are you one of the chosen ones?

January is finally coming to an end, and what better way to celebrate the ending of the most grim month of all than with a free meal?

Lucky for some, The Back Page in Phibsborough is giving free lunch to anyone named Simon or Sarah all this week. 

We aren't jealous at all... 

The Back Page announced the offer today, which is running every day until Friday between 10:00am and 3:30pm. 

So, Simon and Sarah, if you're feeling like nabbing yourself a delicious lunch on the house, head down to The Back Page, and don't forget to bring your ID! 

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

