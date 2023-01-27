WATCH: Newly-weds left mortified after super personal best man speech

One of the best best man's speeches ever

One man took a real gamble at his best friend's wedding as he delivered the "best punchline ever" during his best man's speech.

There aren't many greater responsibilities in a male friendship than being bestowed with the honour of best man. But this of course comes with the huge pressure of having to put together a speech worthy of your friendship, that will hopefully have the room in stitches.

Some men can crumble under the pressure (think Smithy in Gavin and Stacey), others thrive - like Derek.

In a viral video, Derek is delivering his speech at his brother Gary's wedding. He had tied the knot with his bride Kirsty at Doubletree Dunblane Hydro, Perthshire. Safe to say Gary wasn't ready for what he was about to hear.

TikTok wedding photographers We Are One Wedding Films uploaded the viral clip on social media, where Derek decided it was the best time to share a story of a particularly special Christmas Gary and his beloved once spent with each other.

He says: "One Christmas morning, I got up in my mum and dad's house, buzzing I may add. Walked down the stairs to open my presents only to be greeted with a slap from my mum. 'What did I tell you about bringing folk back here?'