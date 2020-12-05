Close

Went out for a coffee... Stumbled upon a brand new Christmas pop-up shop

By Lynda Keogh

December 5, 2020 at 10:59am

It's been A WEEK, does anyone else feel that way? Friday hit me hard, so I decided to get some headspace and grab a coffee. Fortunately, I also stumbled upon this brand new pop-up shop...

Stock Irish Co. literally just opened next door to the cutest delicatessen, which I'll consider a lucky encounter for me, and unlucky for my bank card! Based in Deansgrange, Stock Irish Co. will save you having to go into town to tick off some of your Christmas shopping. It's a pop-up shop that does exactly what it says on the tin - it stocks products from local Irish brands.

I popped in on my (albeit late) lunch break with my coffee in hand and slice of cake in my bag. I was impressed at the array of different bits and bobs that Stock Irish Co. have to offer. Owner Rachel was on hand to give a warm welcome to anyone who popped in through the doors.

It's so nice to a new local business open, especially at the moment. It's even nicer when the new local biz is a hub for showcasing and supporting other local Irish businesses too. You love to see it!

Check out some of the Irish brands stocked below..

Méid Denim 

Now, this is an Irish brand doing good things. Aiming for total inclusivity in sizing at relatively affordable prices, Méid Denim will be your new go-to for jeans. They feel like such brilliant quality. Méid is led by Irish business woman Megan Geraghty-Byrne. Next pay cheque will be a pair of these!

Custom Vintage Dublin

Do we all remember when Kylie Jenner wore the studded denim shorts from CVD? YES. Iconic to say the least. In keeping with the season and this wintery weather we've been having there were a huge selection of pom-pom and printed beanies - you can even get matching ones for your mini-me. Custom Vintage Dublin is owned by another local gal, Ali Delaney.

Ambr Eyewear

Blue light glasses to combat the ever-present necessary evil of digital eye-strain. Set up by Dublin power couple Sacha Cahill and Dan Nugent - these are probably the most fashion forward blue light glasses I've come across. I actually picked up a pair of these for myself while I was in Stock Irish Co. - hopefully they'll help my poor screen abused eyes!

Roxluna 

Stunning hand-crafted and high quality pieces of jewellery. Anything from this range will make for a beautiful gift for a loved one (or for yourself!). Who doesn't love a personalised piece of jewellery? Honestly, take it from me - the perfect Christmas gift. Roxluna is the incredibly elegant baby of Dubliner Emily MacKeogh.

Stock Irish Co. is home to so many other incredible Irish brands; gorgeous baby bits from the family run White & Green, upcycled kids aprons from Katie Makes, quirky cards designed by Zleepy Prints, handmade soy candles by Candles by Christine and more.

P.S. I grabbed my coffee and a fudgey brownie in S.C Grocer right next door - a pure dotey delicatessen. Grab some fruit and veg, fresh pasta and a bottle of wine. I would also recommend a slice of cake and a cup of quality coffee. This spot is definitely worth it if you're still working from home and around the Deansgrange area!

Lead Image via Custom Vintage Dublin & Stock Irish Co.

