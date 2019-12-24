What time does public transport finish on Christmas Eve? Everything you need to know

There's always a great atmosphere around town on Christmas Eve but it's worth remembering that most public transport services shut down early.

If you're doing some last-minute shopping or swinging into any of this pubs to raise one last drink before the big day, you might want to make note of when Dublin Bus, Luas, DART and Bus Éireann services will be finishing up for the evening.

Everything you need to know about public transport on Christmas Eve can be found below...

Luas

Luas trams will be operating on a Saturday schedule and will finish up at 8pm.

We are officially 2 days away from Christmas. On Christmas Eve, #Luas services will stop at 8pm and there will be no services on Christmas Day. Service will resume on St. Stephen's Day at 9am. See https://t.co/bELW0YieAl for more info. pic.twitter.com/w6gOvL2QWI — Luas (@Luas) December 23, 2019

Dublin Bus

Dublin Bus will also be operating a Saturday service with last departures at 9pm.

Irish Rail and DART

Intercity services will run until 9pm with a few alterations. These can be found on the Irish Rail website. Commuter services including the DART will run on a Saturday timetable with a finish time of 9pm.

Bus Éireann

All services will run as normal until 9pm with the following exceptions:

Route X1 - 1945 Belfast-Dublin

Route 2 - 2100 Dublin Airport-Wexford; 1830 & 2030 Wexford-Dublin Airport

Route 4 - 2000 Waterford-Dublin

Route 23 - 2000 Dublin-Sligo

Route 32 - 2045 Dublin-Letterkenny; 1945 Letterkenny-Dublin

Route 100X - 2030 Dundalk-Dublin

Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London.

These are the only departures that will take place after 9pm: