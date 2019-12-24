Close

  • What time does public transport finish on Christmas Eve? Everything you need to know

What time does public transport finish on Christmas Eve? Everything you need to know

By James Fenton

December 24, 2019 at 12:26pm

There's always a great atmosphere around town on Christmas Eve but it's worth remembering that most public transport services shut down early.

If you're doing some last-minute shopping or swinging into any of this pubs to raise one last drink before the big day, you might want to make note of when Dublin Bus, Luas, DART and Bus Éireann services will be finishing up for the evening.

Everything you need to know about public transport on Christmas Eve can be found below...

Luas

Luas trams will be operating on a Saturday schedule and will finish up at 8pm.

Dublin Bus

Dublin Bus will also be operating a Saturday service with last departures at 9pm.

Irish Rail and DART

Intercity services will run until 9pm with a few alterations. These can be found on the Irish Rail website. Commuter services including the DART will run on a Saturday timetable with a finish time of 9pm.

Bus Éireann

All services will run as normal until 9pm with the following exceptions:

  • Route X1 - 1945 Belfast-Dublin
  • Route 2 - 2100 Dublin Airport-Wexford; 1830 & 2030 Wexford-Dublin Airport
  • Route 4 - 2000 Waterford-Dublin
  • Route 23 - 2000 Dublin-Sligo
  • Route 32 - 2045 Dublin-Letterkenny; 1945 Letterkenny-Dublin
  • Route 100X - 2030 Dundalk-Dublin
  • Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London.

These are the only departures that will take place after 9pm:

  • Route 4 - 2200 Dublin Airport-Waterford
  • Route 30 - 2130 Dublin-Donegal
  • Route 100X - 2140 Dublin-Dundalk.
