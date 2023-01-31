Woman weary of screaming children calls for calls for child-free suburbs

One resident has had enough.

A woman has gone viral after she called for an 'adults only' suburb so grown-ups are able to enjoy 'peace and quiet'.

Kitch Catterall released her rant on social media following an incident at a swimming pool in Melbourne.

The popular TikToker admitted that she is 'so sick' of having to deal with 'screaming children' around her.

"I would like to know when somebody is planning on opening an adult’s only suburb, where everything in it is only for adults," she said.

Advertisement

"Because I am so sick of going places and kids are just everywhere screaming and I just have to put up with it."

Catterall explained that she only wanted to go to her local pool to swim some laps and despite the facilities having a separate section for children, they were still 'jumping and screaming' around.

"That is just allowed because they are allowed everywhere," she added.

"I just feel like for people like me that are evil and hate kids we should have our own suburb where we can just be quiet and undisturbed."

Advertisement

She doubled down on her thoughts in the comments, saying: "I just wanted to have a calm swim in the evening and not be splashed at and jumped on."

Although her idea seemed rogue, many people appeared to be on board with the suggestion.

One person said: "After getting my three boys ready for school this morning, I totally feel this."

"Child free pools, restaurants, movies and planes would be amazing - from a mum," another person wrote.

Advertisement

A third commented: "I love kids and I still love this idea and would move there.

Header image via Shutterstock

This article originally appeared on joe.co.uk

READ NEXT: Beloved fashion brand Reformation has just launched in Brown Thomas