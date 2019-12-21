Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Lifestyle /

  • You can get your Easter eggs in time for Christmas at this Dublin supermarket

You can get your Easter eggs in time for Christmas at this Dublin supermarket

By James Fenton

December 21, 2019 at 12:22pm

Share:

It's that time of year again when JC's supermarket stocks Easter eggs just in time for Christmas.

Yes, you did read that correctly. It's a long-held tradition at the Swords shop, originating a few years back when the store ordered some festive selection boxes and were instead delivered the eggs by accident. Not to be put out, JCs decided to put them on the shelves anyway and they've been doing so ever since.

In the above Facebook post, JC's supermarket says that Wispa, Crunchie, Twirl, Creme Egg are all available at just €6 each and they sound just as appetising as any selection box.

With Easter Sunday falling on April 12 2020, there's no need to wait four months for your fix. JC's is located at Swords shopping centre and is open until 8pm on Saturday, 7pm on Sunday, 8pm on Monday, and Christmas Eve hours may differ.

Now to figure out how to fit them in the stocking.

Share:

Latest articles

The full list of Dublin Airport entertainment for passengers landing over the coming days

Arnotts has loads of unreal gift ideas for you last minute shoppers

We Will Sing: video featuring Ireland's top musicians to be released in aid of the homeless

A slick new restaurant has just opened in Grand Canal Dock

You may also love

The full list of Dublin Airport entertainment for passengers landing over the coming days

The Strawberry Hall Santa has turned up and needs your help for a great cause

Phoenix Park Food Guide - Nine Places To Fill Up Before Or After A Stroll

The case of the stolen Strawberry Hall Santa has taken another twist

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy