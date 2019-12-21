You can get your Easter eggs in time for Christmas at this Dublin supermarket

It's that time of year again when JC's supermarket stocks Easter eggs just in time for Christmas.

Yes, you did read that correctly. It's a long-held tradition at the Swords shop, originating a few years back when the store ordered some festive selection boxes and were instead delivered the eggs by accident. Not to be put out, JCs decided to put them on the shelves anyway and they've been doing so ever since.

In the above Facebook post, JC's supermarket says that Wispa, Crunchie, Twirl, Creme Egg are all available at just €6 each and they sound just as appetising as any selection box.

With Easter Sunday falling on April 12 2020, there's no need to wait four months for your fix. JC's is located at Swords shopping centre and is open until 8pm on Saturday, 7pm on Sunday, 8pm on Monday, and Christmas Eve hours may differ.

Now to figure out how to fit them in the stocking.