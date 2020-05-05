Sign up here to join our rainbow-themed Family Dance Party this Saturday

We’re on a mission to keep your kids occupied – and help you let loose too!

We have partnered with Dublin City Mum to bring the ultimate Family Dance Party direct to your living room!

It's a strange time and dreaming up ways to keep the kids entertained has become a full-time job. Stress...

That's why we're bringing everyone together to let loose with some funky tunes that grownups will enjoy just as much as the kids on Saturday May 9th at 4.30pm!

Our Family Dance Party will take place on zoom, and it's RAINBOW themed - so we want to see you in your brightest colours, and make sure to bring along your rainbow art too!

If you fancy showing off your rainbow art we'll have time at the end of the party to look at some of your colourful creations. If you'd rather just have a boogie with us with your camera off (not ready to show off those moves?!) - that's totally cool too. We'd love to have you there.

Expect famous bops and one-hit wonders, (not to mention some giveaways too!) as our DJ Sarah Byrne streams a 45 minute set bursting with serious tunes for all the family to enjoy.

Dublin City Mum, Avril White, is responsible for some of Ireland’s most popular family events with a difference. The Family Raves are always sell-out gigs, with Avril’s recent Jam Park event welcoming over 500 attendees from far and wide.

This is a truly unique opportunity for families to get a taste of these hugely popular events - and best of all, registration is completely free.

It’s a fantastic opportunity for parents to relieve the stress of being housebound – all while fostering a wonderful feeling of family fun!