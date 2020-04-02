Close

JK Rowling launches new Harry Potter at Home hub

By Sarah Finnan

April 2, 2020 at 12:17pm

The boy who lived is back... well, sort of.

There's been a lightning bolt-shaped hole in our lives ever since the Harry Potter series came to an end. The Fantastic Beasts movies helped to keep us occupied for a while but things just weren't the same without any of the Golden Trio (Harry, Ron and Hermione).

Here to cast a banishing charm on boredom once again,   JK Rowling has revealed that she has launched a Harry Potter at Home online hub and it's just the news we needed of a gloomy Thursday in quarantine.

The multi-award-winning author took to Twitter to make the announcement, writing:

"Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we're on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I'm delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com"

Bringing together a number of different resources related to the series, the hub features free audio versions of the first book (Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone) as well as articles, puzzles and videos all Harry Potter-themed.

A post on the website, introducing the hub reads:

"For over twenty years now, Hogwarts has been an escape for all - for readers and fans, young and old. During the strange times we now find ourselves in, we want to welcome you back to Hogwarts, where you will find a friendly retreat for you, your family and those you are caring for.

Over 500 million Harry Potter books have been sold across the globe, so it’s comforting to know many homes already have a door to the wizarding world waiting to be opened once again. And for those who’ve never visited the wizarding world before, welcome!"

Though technically aimed at children, there's no reason that big kids can't enjoy the platform too - we'll be making sirius use of it.

READ NEXT: Parents might be enjoying RTE’s Home School Hub as much as their kids

