10 of the most underrated Friends episodes to watch today

We're big fans of Friends here at Lovin.

Friends just never gets old. Probably because it's such easy viewing - it's one of those programmes that you can have on in the background, not pay much attention to and still laugh at.

The perfect companion for a lazy Sunday afternoon... or any afternoon for that matter.

Having watched the series approximately five million times over (no exaggeration), we all undoubtedly have our preferred episodes and it can be tempting to just stick the same ones on time and time again. But with over 200 episodes to choose from (236 to be exact), it might be time to rediscover a forgotten favourite.

Below are what we deem to be 10 of the most underrated Friends episodes, so throw on Netflix and settle in for a Friends marathon.

The One with Unagi

Season 6, Episode 17

One of my own personal favourites, The One with Unagi is arguably one of the funniest episodes of the whole series. Determined to teach Phoebe and Rachel about the ancient concept of 'unagi', Ross tries to prove to them that one self-defence class is not enough to prepare them for any danger that may befall them.

The One where Eddie Won't Go

Season 2, Episode 19

Though Chandler's roommate Eddie only appears in three episodes, he's by far one of the most memorable characters to cameo in the series (along with Brad Pitt's character Will Colbert... for different reasons of course). In this episode, Chandler battles to get him to leave - ultimately forced to change the locks and move his stuff out himself.

The One with Ross's Teeth

Season 6, Episode 8

If isolation has you tempted to cut your hair or tackle some at-home beauty treatments, let this be an argument as to why you absolutely should not do such things. Whitening his teeth in preparation for a big date, Ross leaves the gel on so long that the result is luminescent.

The One with Ross's New Girlfriend

Season 2, Episode 1

The premiere episode of season two is a must-watch for many reasons. Not only does it have Matthew Perry's favourite Chandler Bing line ("Ok, you have to stop the Q-tip when there's resistance"), it also sees Phoebe give Monica a haircut with disastrous results... another reason as to why you shouldn't grab the scissors and try out a new 'do.

The One with the Nap Partners

Season 7, Episode 6

The girls are kept busy deciding who will be Monica's maid of honour, helped out by Joey and Ross who make them audition for the role and judge them on their responses. As the episode title suggests, the real highlight is when Ross and Joey take a nap together - one they describe as the "best nap ever".

The One with the Blackout

Season 1, Episode 7

Chandler trapped in an ATM vestibule with a Victoria's Secret model was always going to be comedy gold. Standout moments include Chandler saying "gum would be perfection" and of course, Ross teaching Paolo the word "crap-weasel".

The One with Joey's Fridge

Season 6, Episode 19

Joey's fridge breaks, prompting him to try to get Chandler, Ross and Phoebe to chip in for a new one. Stay tuned for Ross's MTV debut at the end of the episode when he follows girlfriend Elizabeth to Florida for Spring Break.

The One with All The Cheesecake

Season 7, Episode 11

Chandler and Rachel discover their love for Mama's Little Bakery, Chicago, Illinois after eating not one, but two cheesecakes that were mistakingly delivered to Chandler's apartment. They seem to be strong advocates for the 'five-second rule'.

The One with Joey's New Brain

Season 7, Episode 15

Joey prepares for his character to undergo a brain transplant on Days of our Lives, learning the ropes from Jessica Lockhart herself (played by Susan Sarandon). But it's Ross learning to play the bagpipes that really steals the show, making it one of the funniest and the most underrated Friends episodes. The below video shows the video that actually made the cut, as well as the blooper reel, and both are bloody hilarious.

The One where Ross is Fine

Season 10, Episode 2

And of course, the one where Ross is fine. Relatable on so many levels, but especially now when we're all trying to hold it together and put on a brave face. Watching this episode always makes me want fajitas.

So, many golden moments. What are your favourite underrated Friends episodes?