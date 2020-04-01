Watching a movie you haven't seen before is always fun but there's much to be said for the old school classics. They're called classics for a reason after all.

Top of our old school classics must-watch list? Ferris Bueller's Day Off of course.

Netflix has done us all a solid and added the 80s comedy to the website, making us think of all the other old school classics we love to watch. There's something reassuring about rewatching your fave flick for the millionth time. Nostalgia is a fond friend we like to revisit from time to time, and between news of Don Conroy starting up his own YouTube channel and Ferris Bueller making his Netflix debut, it's at an all-time high today.

Here are 11 of the best old school classics on Netflix right now to watch for ultimate sentimentality.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

If your ideal fake sick day doesn't look like Ferris Bueller's, then you're not thinking big enough. Sure, it may not go exactly to plan but that's where the fun is - in the mishaps. Cameron pretending to be Mr Peterson on the phone to Principal Rooney is comedy gold. Keep your eyes peeled for a young Charlie Sheen.

Clueless

Endlessly quotable and the epitome of 90s fashion, we were "totally buggin" when Clueless was added to Netflix. Loosely based on Jane Austen's novel Emma, the movie is set in Beverly Hills and follows the life of teenager Cher Horowitz, her step-brother Josh (played by Paul Rudd) and new girl Tai.

When Harry Met Sally

Men and women can't be friends, or so they say.

Starring Meg Ryan as Sally and Billy Crystal as Harry, the duo meet when Sally gives Harry a lift to NYC after they both graduate from the University of Chicago. Though they don't quite hit it off at first, they cross paths several times over the next 10 years or so and eventually do become fast friends.

The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz needs no introductions, we all know and love it. Inspired by a children's novel written by author L. Frank Baum, the movie catapulted Judy Garland to fame and gave us songs such as Over The Rainbow, If I Only Had A Brain and Follow The Yellow Brick Road. We're certainly not in Kansas anymore, Toto.

Ghost

Dirty Dancing may not be on Netflix, but Ghost is. Also starring Patrick Swayze, Ghost tells the story of Sam Wheat and his girlfriend Molly Jenson. Murdered by his friend and business partner, Sam returns as a ghost- hellbent on protecting Molly from meeting the same fate. Sounds a bit out there but the movie earned Whoopi Goldberg an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Steel Magnolias

Heartfelt, emotional, a bit of a tearjerker - Steel Magnolias is a bittersweet drama about a close-knit group of friends in Louisiana. And it has one hell of an all-star cast with JDolly Parton, Sally Field, Julia Roberts and Shirley MacLaine all making an appearance.

Beetlejuice

A Tim Burton classic, Beetlejuice tells the tale of a young couple who die in a car accident and return to their house as poltergeists - haunting their former abode as they try to scare away the new tenants. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice who tries to 'help' them with their mission.

GoodFellas

GoodFellas was a thing long before the pizza. The movie centres on former mobster Henry Hill who recounts his violent rise and fall in a New York crime family. The Martin Scorsese classic has all our favourite Hollywood bigwigs including Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci who earned himself an Oscar for his troubles.

Groundhog Day

Bill Murray is in top form in Groundhog Day. Starring alongside Andie MacDowell, the movie follows Phil Connors a TV weatherman who finds himself caught in a time loop - reliving the same day over and over again. And to be honest, it's not dissimilar to what life in quarantine feels like. Once described by Murray as the 'best work' he's ever done, his characteristic deadpan humour keeps us laughing long after the end credits have rolled.

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story seemed to be RTE's Big Big Movie more often than not but it's been years since we've last seen it so we're definitely due a refresher. A magical journey about the power of a young boy's imagination, Bastian is faced with stopping the Nothing - a dark force that threatens to engulf the fantasy world of Fantasia.

Annie

The original Annie will always come out on top in my books. There's just no beating Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan or Tim Curry as Rooster. The song Tomorrow has never been more apt, so bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there'll be sun.

Our intel tells us that The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles are also coming to Netflix at some point this month so there are two more to look forward to and add to the old school classics list.

