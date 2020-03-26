Close

A Dublin company is offering the use of these goals to children free of charge

By James Fenton

March 26, 2020 at 9:45am

Dublin-based company TECNIQ Football is offering to provide small soccer goals to children during this period of social distancing.

TECNIQ Football is run from Skerries by Darragh O'Reilly and is based on the idea that small 'three v three' games are a key part of a young player's development. Darragh runs a range of programmes in different locations around Dublin but with children now confined to their homes for most of the day, TECNIQ's set of 1.5m x 1m goals are laying idle in Darragh's spare room.

To rectify this, he is offering all parents in the Dublin area with football-mad kids the use of these goals on a short term loan, free of charge and they're the perfect size to suit any back garden...

Telling Lovin Dublin about the generous offer, Darragh said:  "I just thought that there is no point in them being in the spare room when they could be put to good use by kids who are at home, with their normal sporting activities cancelled and with possibly even harder restrictions to come."

He added that "The loan doesn't have a set term really. As long as the restrictions on sporting activities are in place I am happy for kids to make use of them."

We've already seen this week the benefits of kids working on their game, with young Dubliner Nathan catching the eye of a host of professional footballers earlier this week.

If you and your family are interested in getting a loan of these goals you can do so by emailing [email protected] More information about TECNIQ Football can be found here.

