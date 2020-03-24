Close

  • Juan Mata offers to train with young Dublin goalie as host of famous footballers unite in praise

By James Fenton

March 24, 2020 at 10:56am

Dubliner Nathan Fanagan shot to fame yesterday when a video of his innovative goalkeeper training methods was shared online by his mother.

Like thousands of other children across Ireland, Nathan Fanagan is currently away from school due to the outbreak of Covid-19. However, the 11-year-old is not letting that stop him from keeping up with his training and his innovative methods have certainly caught the eye.

Nathan's mother Sarah-Jayne Tobin shared a clip of him using a wall to help him save shots and it has been viewed over seven million times since yesterday.

Manchester United and Denmark legend Peter Schmeichel seemed to be the first high-profile goalkeeper to heap praise on Nathan and he was followed by the likes of David De Gea and David Seaman among others...

The video was also shared by Chelsea icon Petr Cech and, best of all, Manchester United's Juan Mata has offered to practice his free kicks on Nathan when things get back to normal...

What a whirlwind 24 hours for the young man. Sarah-Jayne told Lovin Dublin that Nathan was 'so excited' to see that Schmeichel had shared the video and now that a host of other stars have gotten involved, he looks positively thrilled...

Keep up the good work, young man.

