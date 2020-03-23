WATCH: Young Dublin footballer's incredible overhead kick is making waves online

The Covid-19 outbreak has most of us stuck in our homes but if you're making use of your time as well as this talented Dublin kid than you're doing okay.

North Dublin football club St. Kevin's Boys has shared a video which showcases the outstanding level of talent it has among its ranks and not only is it being shared across Ireland, outlets in the UK have picked it up too.

The clip depicts young Cillian, who plays for the club's under-11 side, doing a few keepy-uppies in his garden, as many footballers old and young have been doing in recent days in a bid to keep sharp.

Not many will be able to pull off what Cillian did though as he proceeds to tee himself up for an unbelievable overhead kick which sees the ball land flawlessly in a nearby wheelie bin.

If you haven't seen it yet, prepare to be amazed...

Cue wild celebrations in the back garden. It's the type of shot that Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be proud of and outlets such as Sky TV's Soccer AM are struggling to hide their disbelief...

Cillian isn't the only St. Kevin's Boys player who's keeping on top of his game, with several of his clubmates also working on their match fitness...

Under 10’s not letting the lack of football get to them well done guys. pic.twitter.com/zk14URg2l4 — St Kevin's Boys FC (@stkevinsboysfc) March 22, 2020

St. Kevin's Boys have a number the biggest names in Irish soccer among their alumni including Ian Harte, Damien Duff, Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady. With talents like this, who would bet against Cillian joining them?

Excellent work by all. With the Euros pushed back until 2021, surely there's time for Cillian to get into the Ireland squad? Over to you Mick McCarthy, Stephen Kenny or whoever is in charge by then.

READ NEXT: A Dublin barbershop is holding virtual seminars to raise funds for the Mater Foundation