Hozier teases week-long series of online shows to entertain everyone at home

By James Fenton

March 24, 2020 at 2:56pm

The online gigs have been coming thick and fast in recent days and Hozier may just have told us about the most exciting series yet.

Wicklow musician Hozier has taken to Twitter this afternoon to say that he is planning on joining up with some of his musical mates for a series of live streams in aid of Childline.

The Take Me To Church singer posted 'As the lockdown is a particularly difficult time for children in unsafe situations, myself and a few fantastic artists will be doing a series of streams for ISPCC Childline. Their calls have tripled in the last week. Seven nights from 7pm! I’ll see you this Friday. More info to come.'

It all sounds very promising and given that the streams will be in aid of such a great cause, they're sure to attract large audiences when they kick off later in the week.

Hozier certainly has plenty of younger fans and if you missed the adorable story about the baby who is calmed down by his dulcet tones, you can catch up here.

The little one is sure to be in just as much suspense as the rest of us waiting for further news about these online streams. Roll on, Friday.

