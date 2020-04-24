Influencers in isolation: 30 we're loving right now

These influencers in isolation are rocking the social distancing life.
Whether they're showing off their delicious recipes, giving us some DIY inspo, helping us stay fit and active or just providing us with a much-needed laugh, we're so into it.
Here are 30 influencers in isolation we're loving right now.
Roz Purcell (@rozannapurcell)
Roz has made a point of spreading the body positivity messaging in a time when our anxieties might be getting the better of us.
You’re still fine The amount of content today about how to undo yesterday was messed up. This morning scrolling I almost felt like I should feel bad at myself?! I’m all for moving but I’m also all for living. The amount of ***to eat this egg you must do 184))49292<%¥ burpees*** emm or just eat the egg and move on, it was Easter. I get it, that is some people’s way of looking at food but I’m here just as a pop up that If any of ye got a wif of guilt today & feel you need to spend the week undoing it, you really don’t. Move because you love your body not to punish it for something you ate. We’re all in a weird situation and the last thing you need to start doing is being crappy to yourself on top of it all and running yourself into the ground. I know I talked about this a lot this week but even I was triggered by all that talk today!!! Your body is unreal even with all yesterday’s chocolate in it.... it’s still just as unreal🙏🏼
James Kavanagh (@jamesalankavanagh)
As always, James is providing us with the laughs and we need that now more than ever.
Dublin City Mum (@dublincitymum)
This account has been sharing some incredibly handy tips for parents isolating with their little ones, including detailed schedules of online classes happening throughout the day.
⚡️Live Online Classes⚡️ I’ve updated my schedule for what’s happening this week! For more info visit www.dublincitymum.ie/blog Link in bio. This list is evolving and growing. There is an incredible movement of brilliant people going Live to help keep us all entertained and sane! There are lots more classes and resources not listed here so checkout my blog for more info @epicmuseumchq @swimcubs @meandthemoonworkshops @yogawithlydia @marcinsmonkeys @bornready.ie @movewithcarla @cosmickidsyoga @empowered_mama_ @singalingmusic . What works best for you? Do you have any other useful links, resources and ideas I can include? Please share the love! THANK YOU ❤️🙏🏻🙌🏻 @thebodycoach @rinka_ireland @harmonyyogaireland @bornready.ie @rainbowphilofficial @play.hooray @changebydegrees @claphandies @rtekids @thecoolfoodschool @babyledfeeding @foodoppi @theballetcoach @bressie @thefamilyedit @wendymac @oliverjeffers #homeschool #homeschooling #education #creative #exercise #explore #liveinstagram #dublincitymum #newblogpost.
Fifi's Food Blog (@fifisfoodblogdublin)
In normal circumstances, Fifi shows us some of the best foodie spots to visit in Dublin. But now, she's showing us where we can still order some tasty grub from. Plus, she's joining other influencers in isolation by cooking up a storm at home.
I am amazed with @cookeatstro 😱❤️ I made this Hoisin Chicken Stir Fry last night using their pre-portioned ingredients & recipe and it was incredible - Can’t believe I made this!!! 😍 They can have the ingredient packs delivered to your home and are offering contactless delivery🙌🏻 They’ve also offered to give my followers €20 off your orders using the discount code : freshfoodie20 ✨✨ Tonight we are cooking another one of their recipe packs, Sausage Concannon, and I can’t wait ❤️
Dainty Dress Diaries (@daintydressdiaries)
Catherine is giving us all the inspiration we need to get crafty at home. Make sure to check out her DIY projects highlight.
Niamh Cullen (@niamhcullenx)
If you're looking for fun and effective home workouts, Niamh has plenty of that going on her Instagram.
My Live Ab workout with @lifestylesportswomen 💛 thanks so much to everyone who watched 💕👯♀️💪🏼 The Girls aloud + The Saturday’s megamix is essential for this!!! 👯♀️ I promise those endorphins will be at a ski high 💫Tag your girl to do this with 💕💪🏼( Top + leggings under armour. Kicks Adidas ultra boost ) —————————————————— Round 1: Leg raises Crunches Russian twists . . Round 2: Shoulder taps Butterfly sit ups Legs in + out . . 20 sec on 10 off To make it harder 30 sec - 15 off or 40 sec - 15 off 30 secs rest between each circuit 3 rounds . . Round 3: No rest 30 second plank 20 mountain climbers 10 plank ups 20 mountain climbers 30 second plank You can also google a Tabata timer or use the ones on YouTube to help you!!! #fitnessmotivation #workout #homeworkouts #stayathomechallenge #wegotthis Brand Ambassador 💛
Niamh O'Sullivan (@niamh_osullivan)
From spicey beef burritos to loaded nachos, Niamh O'Sullivan has been providing us with plenty of exciting home cooking ideas.
Nachos are such a guilty pleasure for me, I love them! I decided to do a loaded chilli nachos, with a side of cheesy nachos to dip. Topped off with a homemade pico de gallo salsa, sour cream & guacamole 🤩 This recipe is very rough when it comes to measurements, just use your judgement and your preference. The chilli & guac videos are linked in my story if you want to check them out! YOU NEED: ❌Tortilla chips - 3 bags, but the more the merrier ❌1 pot of Chilli Con Carne (recipe linked!) ❌Red cheddar cheese ❌White cheddar cheese ❌10 - 12 Cherry tomatoes, chopped ❌1/2 of 1 white onion, chopped ❌1 handful of chopped jalapeños ❌Coriander, a few leaves, chopped METHOD: ❌Layer your tortilla chips and chips until your chilli is all gone. I wouldn’t pour the chilli over though, be a bit more deliberate in where you place it. ❌Top it off with some cheese, and then pop into the oven at 180C for about 10-15 minutes. ❌Do the same for the tortilla chips & cheese. ❌In a bowl, mix your tomatoes, onion, jalapeños & coriander. Then drizzle over the nachos when they come out. Leave some to serve on the table. Do the same with the sour cream & guacamole. ❌This is best enjoyed on the day you make them! #nosrecipevideos #chillinachos #nachos #loadednachos #dinner
Guy Sinnot (@guysinnott)
Guy Sinnot is doing live cook-alongs while we're all in quarantine and they look absolutely delicious.
POTATO HASH Quarantine Cook-A-Long now on highlights for any Bank Holiday Monday restorative needs 🚀. All you really need is a 🥔 and you can take it from there. I like bacon 🐷, eggs 🥚, onions 🧅, peppers, chilli 🌶, spring onions, chives & hot sauce. But it’s the kind of thing you can make with whatever you have in the fridge! . . . . . . #breakfast #eggs #potatohash #hash #instafood #instacooking #homechef #instachef #instafood #foodporn #food #cooking #chef #foodie #delicious #foodblogger #foodphotography #tasty #kitchen #instagood #foodgasm #recipies #eat #recipe #foodlover #homecooking
Caoimhe O'Dwyer (@caoimheodwyerpilates)
Caoimhe has been posting loads of at-home pilates for us to try. She's even teamed up with Lovin Dublin for a series of super relaxing and effective exercises. Check out her beginner's routine here.
Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome)
For all things family, home and kids, Sophie is here with an abundance of inspiration.
🐰🐣Sending Bunny kisses and Easter Wishes to you all guys 🐣🐰 Today was Ronnies first Easter and I just wanted him to have the best day with Henry. We’ve been so lucky to spend the day in the garden again ... We started the day by cooking fried eggs outside on our bbq trolley 😉 played Easter crafts, ate lunch in our teepee and just spent the day rolling around the garden really (until we got caught short in the rain 🤣). But seeing our two boys together like this makes me feel SO proud of them, it’s a feeling I really can’t explain. But all I do know is we will continue to do our absolute best as parents to keep them both safe and happy forever, and thank you to every single key worker out there helping to keep us all safe. This time in the world will NEVER ever be forgotten. From my family to yours, Happy Easter! Love you all! ATB ☀️🐣🐰💛 xxxxx #happyeaster #mrshinch #brotherlylove #stayhome #thankyoukeyworkers
Mum Talks (@mum_talks)
For anyone looking for ways to entertain the kids while in isolation, or you just need other parents to talk to, Mum Talks is the place to go. We recently teamed up with Mum Talks for 'Mum Talks At Home' where parents gathered to share information, ideas and stories.
Hi, Mamas, we hope you are all doing ok during these unprecedented and challenging times. We've found it difficult to find our feet like most of you and have been trying to think of ways we can continue to support our community during this time. 💕💕💕💕💕 So, we are delighted to announce we have teamed up with @lovindublin to bring you Mum Talks From Home! 🏠💫 This is a free event in the comfort of your own home! 🏠⚡️ On Wednesday, April 8 at 8.30pm, we’ll be hosting our first Mum Talks From Home and creating an online space for parents to share information, ideas and stories that keep us connected in these challenging times. 🏠✨ We have an incredible line up of speakers; @fabulouspharmacist Laura Dowling; Fashion Designer @helensteelefash ; and parenting expert, Aoife Lee @parentsupport We will also have our popular Shout Outs for small business owners. 🏠🌟 If you would like to join us simply register through the link in our bio ❤️ #mumtalksfromhome #mumtalks #inspire #empower #support #alonetogether #motherhood #parentsupport #irishfashiondesigner #pharmacistlife #mumtalks
Thalia Heffernan (@thaliaheffernan)
If you're in the mood for a virtual quiz on Sunday nights, Thalia has hosted a few.
Holly Carpenter (@hollycarpenter)
Like other influencers in isolation, Holly is busy spreading those positive vibes during a testing time.
Self care Sunday 🍒 is there any better feeling than doing all sorts of hair masks / face masks - exfoliating and moisturising your body from head to toe & popping on a fluffy robe 😍 I’m gonna have the silkiest most hydrated skin after quarantine 😅 although my roots/eyebrows have seen better days 🥴 hope everyone’s holding up ok ❤️ I’m bouncing between managing to stay positive, hopeful and grateful - while having waves of feeling utterly sick of this shit too 🙃🙂 #Skincare #ohLife
Lili Forberg (@liliforberg)
Whether you're cooking and baking for the whole clan, for you and your partner or just yourself, Lili has some amazing recipes to keep you occupied (and fed).
Teriyaki Chicken Noodle Stirfry 🍜 Just sharing what we had for dinner tonight because... why not! Super Easy! super Yummy! 400 g Chicken breast 1/2 cup cornflour to coat the chicken For the teriyaki sauce 150 ml water 1/4 cup brown sugar 1/4 cup Soy sauce 1 clove garlic 2 tbsp chopped ginger 1 tbsp cornflour 1 tbsp warm water 1 tbsp white wine vinegar 1 carrot 1/2 red and green pepper 1 small onion Straight to Wok Noodles 2 tbsp Sesame seeds Coat the chicken strips in cornflour. Fry for 5 minutes each side on medium heat with 1tbsp olive oil Add more oil if required Add the chopped veg and fry for a further 5 minutes Put to one side Add water, sugar, soy sauce, garlic and ginger to the pan. Bring to the boil stirring regularly and then simmer for 5 minutes. Combine the cornflour and warm water and mix. Add to the pan and stir until the sauce thickens. Add vinegar. Put the chicken and veg back into the pan Add noodles and heat thoroughly Sprinkle sesame seeds #teriyakichicken #teriyaki #stirfry #stirfrynoodles #stirfryrecipe #easydinner #easyrecipes #easyrecipe #healthyfood #healthycooking #fakeaway #homemadefood #recipeoftheday
Jack Tuite (@jacktuite2)
Jack has been providing us with loads of unreal easy-to-follow home workouts.
Lilly Higgins (@lilly_higgins_)
From homemade chicken nuggets to Easter bread to shakshuka, we are buzzing to try these recipes for ourselves.
Have you ever made chicken nuggets? Do you have the time?! 🤔😅These are quick and easy and use cooked chicken so you can use what’s left over from a Sunday roast 😍🙌🏼🍗 🍗💗HOMEMADE CHICKEN NUGGETS 💗🍗 MAKES 18-20 Ingredients 1 small onion 225g cooked chicken, brown and white meat 1tbs marjoram ½tsp rosemary 1 egg 1tbs mayonnaise 50g Parmesan, grated 80g breadcrumbs To serve Chips, baked potatoes or salad Method Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Brush a baking tray with oil. Place the onion, chicken and herbs into the bowl of a food processor. Blitz briefly until chopped but still rough in texture. Add the egg, mayonnaise and Parmesan. Blitz until just combined. You don’t want a paste but rather a uniform mix that comes together. Roll tablespoons of the mixture into little balls, then flatten slightly. Coat them in the breadcrumbs and place on the tray. Bake for 10 minutes, then turn over and bake for a further eight to 10 minutes until golden. Serve with chips, salad or baked potatoes
Gastro Gays (@gastrogays)
If we're going to talk about deliciously mouth-watering home-cooked meals and creative recipes, we couldn't overlook the Gastro Gays.
Saturday hash (it is Saturday yeah?)! 🍳 Using up the last of your ingredients doesn’t ever need to be boring or not colourful — a couple of @clonannyfarm black pepper sausages, @ballymakenny heritage potatoes and purple sprouting broccoli, some wild garlic stems and a fried egg 👍🏻
Daniella Moyles (@daniellamoyles)
For anyone wanting to try yoga at home, we would definitely recommend keeping an eye on Daniella's stories and feed.
Holly White (@hollywhite.ie)
Holly gives us some seriously good plant-based meal inspiration.
Batch cooking trays of roasted vegetables sets me up for lunch or dinner for a few days. Stir them into pasta or just keep things really simple and add them to a bed of rocket. I’ve added cashews for some crunch and some avocado for some healthy fats. The @genoveseireland Veggie Earth pesto is absolutely delicious and one of the purest vegan pestos I’ve been able to find. It’s available in selected @tescofood @thedublinfoodcoop @robbies_greengrocer_foodstore @thepunnethealthstore and coming soon to @nourishireland #sp
Rogue Collective (@roguecollectiv)
Producing content for women, by women, Rogue Collective celebrates niche interests and individuality. On their Instagram, they're posting some reassuring and interesting insights around what's going on in the world right now.
Also this issue: @liadanhynes talks to four people living in Beijing who share their experiences of quarantine. As they enter into month two of isolation, they reflect on the silver linings and shared moments of solidarity. #rogue #goingrogue #roguecollective #coronavirus #selfisolation #sunday #roguesunday
Fionnuala Jay (@fionnualajay)
All you need to know is that Fionnuala is GAS.
Tadhg Fleming (@tadhg_fleming)
While we're talking about hilarious Instagram accounts to follow, we can't leave out Tadhg Fleming (AKA "Catch him, Derry").
Kelly Horrigan (@kelly_horrigan)
To get some fab skincare tips while you're in isolation, this gal has just that.
✨✨✨ My absolute holy girl skincare product atm is the @casmarairl natural peeling tri active, I cannot go without it 🤤 I’ve been using it every second or third day for the past couple of months and I’m completely obsessed. It refines the pores and exfoliates your skin at three different levels giving you the most insane glow ✨ #brandambassador ad
Victoria Secret Dublin (@victoriasecretdublin)
Nobody is serving effortless glamour during isolation quite like Dublin drag queen Victoria Secret.
Salty Nuts (@saltynuts_)
Under normal circumstances, you'll find Harry on some far off corner of the world. Since travel has halted, he's creating some fun and interesting content at home.
Working from home, I’ve started to rummage through my stuff and I stumbled across my @boomeranger ⚡️ ⠀ Completely forgot about this bad boy and the crazy angles it can produce! ⠀ Shot this with my @gopro Hero 8 at 120 & 240 FPS 🤤 so buttery and smooth!! ⠀ Can’t wait to see what I find next 🤪 ⠀ @goprouk @greatoutdoors76 #homepro #isolation #isolationcreation #selfisolation #creationstation #lightroom #adobe #goprohero8 #gopro #pov #goproawards #slowmotion #creativeclass #aovportraits #ireland #shaka #howzit
Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)
Louise is another Instagram star getting up to some fun and crafty bits while she's at home, such as tie-dying her tracksuit!
I’ve been loving tie-dye tracksuits online at the moment, but most of them I’ve seen have been really expensive so I said I’d give it a go and do it myself at home. I bought a tie-dye kit from Baker Ross (sold out now) but you don’t need it! All you need is: 2 Squeeze Plastic Bottles 20/30 Elastic Bands Plastic Gloves One Bottle of Clothes Dye (you can get on amazon) Bleach It is so quick and easy, and there’s no right or wrong! Tie dye is supposed to be different every time. The two most important things to remember to get the effect I got with my tracksuit is to 1) Add bleach and water to the dye (for that light, washed out colour) and 2) Have two different bottles, with two different tones of the dye (one darker and one lighter). Hope this helps any of you who want to try it, let me know if you do! #DIY #tiedye #tiedyetutorial #quarantineactivities
Sinead Hegarty (@sineadheg)
Not only is she joining other influencers in isolation and posting content we can all relate to right now, but she's also inspiring us top try things like meditation while we have to stay at home.
Natural Born Feeder (@naturalbornfeeder)
Run by Roz Purcell, this account hosts live cook alongs every Friday and Saturday. Plus the recipes posted, like this creamy pasta, look divine.
💚Creamy pasta in minutes 💚 Frozen peas for the win to make this creamy green pasta sauce with a serious punch of flavour~ you’ll be making this more than once I can tell ya ☺️🙏🏼 Serves 2 160g pasta 100g frozen garden peas, thawed 10 to 12 semi sun-dried tomatoes, chopped handful of hemp seeds For the pesto: 3 handfuls of fresh basil leaves (remove the stalks) 100g frozen garden peas, thawed 100g toasted almonds 3 garlic cloves, crushed juice of ½ a lemon 6 tbsp olive oil 3 to 4 tbsp nutritional yeast Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Drain well. Meanwhile, thaw the frozen peas in a heatproof bowl of hot water for 4 to 5 minutes, then drain well. To make the pesto, blend all the ingredients until mostly smooth – there should still be some chunky almonds. Put the drained pasta back in the pot. Add 2 to 4 tablespoons of pesto and stir to coat all the pasta with the pesto sauce. Divide the pasta between two serving bowls, then divide the thawed peas and chopped sun-dried tomatoes between them.#naturalbornfeeder #pastarecipes #pestorecipe
I'm Grand Mam (@imgrandmam)
If you don't listen to this podcast and follow them on Instagram, then you are missing out, my friend. Every week they do 'Mam Crush Monday' and it's such lovely, wholesome content.
James Patrice (@james_patrice)
For content that will make you belly laugh, James Patrice's account has plenty of that.
