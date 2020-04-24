Influencers in isolation: 30 we're loving right now

These influencers in isolation are rocking the social distancing life.

Whether they're showing off their delicious recipes, giving us some DIY inspo, helping us stay fit and active or just providing us with a much-needed laugh, we're so into it.

Here are 30 influencers in isolation we're loving right now.

Roz Purcell (@rozannapurcell)

Roz has made a point of spreading the body positivity messaging in a time when our anxieties might be getting the better of us.

James Kavanagh (@jamesalankavanagh)

As always, James is providing us with the laughs and we need that now more than ever.

Dublin City Mum (@dublincitymum)

This account has been sharing some incredibly handy tips for parents isolating with their little ones, including detailed schedules of online classes happening throughout the day.

Fifi's Food Blog (@fifisfoodblogdublin)

In normal circumstances, Fifi shows us some of the best foodie spots to visit in Dublin. But now, she's showing us where we can still order some tasty grub from. Plus, she's joining other influencers in isolation by cooking up a storm at home.

Dainty Dress Diaries (@daintydressdiaries)

Catherine is giving us all the inspiration we need to get crafty at home. Make sure to check out her DIY projects highlight.

Niamh Cullen (@niamhcullenx)

If you're looking for fun and effective home workouts, Niamh has plenty of that going on her Instagram.

From spicey beef burritos to loaded nachos, Niamh O'Sullivan has been providing us with plenty of exciting home cooking ideas.

Guy Sinnot (@guysinnott)

Guy Sinnot is doing live cook-alongs while we're all in quarantine and they look absolutely delicious.

Caoimhe has been posting loads of at-home pilates for us to try. She's even teamed up with Lovin Dublin for a series of super relaxing and effective exercises. Check out her beginner's routine here.

Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome)

For all things family, home and kids, Sophie is here with an abundance of inspiration.

Mum Talks (@mum_talks)

For anyone looking for ways to entertain the kids while in isolation, or you just need other parents to talk to, Mum Talks is the place to go. We recently teamed up with Mum Talks for 'Mum Talks At Home' where parents gathered to share information, ideas and stories.

Thalia Heffernan (@thaliaheffernan)

If you're in the mood for a virtual quiz on Sunday nights, Thalia has hosted a few.

Holly Carpenter (@hollycarpenter)

Like other influencers in isolation, Holly is busy spreading those positive vibes during a testing time.

Lili Forberg (@liliforberg)

Whether you're cooking and baking for the whole clan, for you and your partner or just yourself, Lili has some amazing recipes to keep you occupied (and fed).

Jack Tuite (@jacktuite2)

Jack has been providing us with loads of unreal easy-to-follow home workouts.

Lilly Higgins (@lilly_higgins_)

From homemade chicken nuggets to Easter bread to shakshuka, we are buzzing to try these recipes for ourselves.

Gastro Gays (@gastrogays)

If we're going to talk about deliciously mouth-watering home-cooked meals and creative recipes, we couldn't overlook the Gastro Gays.

Daniella Moyles (@daniellamoyles)

For anyone wanting to try yoga at home, we would definitely recommend keeping an eye on Daniella's stories and feed.

Holly White (@hollywhite.ie)

Holly gives us some seriously good plant-based meal inspiration.

Rogue Collective (@roguecollectiv)

Producing content for women, by women, Rogue Collective celebrates niche interests and individuality. On their Instagram, they're posting some reassuring and interesting insights around what's going on in the world right now.

Fionnuala Jay (@fionnualajay)

All you need to know is that Fionnuala is GAS.

Tadhg Fleming (@tadhg_fleming)

While we're talking about hilarious Instagram accounts to follow, we can't leave out Tadhg Fleming (AKA "Catch him, Derry").

Kelly Horrigan (@kelly_horrigan)

To get some fab skincare tips while you're in isolation, this gal has just that.

Victoria Secret Dublin (@victoriasecretdublin)

Nobody is serving effortless glamour during isolation quite like Dublin drag queen Victoria Secret.

Salty Nuts (@saltynuts_)

Under normal circumstances, you'll find Harry on some far off corner of the world. Since travel has halted, he's creating some fun and interesting content at home.

Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)

Louise is another Instagram star getting up to some fun and crafty bits while she's at home, such as tie-dying her tracksuit!

Sinead Hegarty (@sineadheg)

Not only is she joining other influencers in isolation and posting content we can all relate to right now, but she's also inspiring us top try things like meditation while we have to stay at home.

Natural Born Feeder (@naturalbornfeeder)

Run by Roz Purcell, this account hosts live cook alongs every Friday and Saturday. Plus the recipes posted, like this creamy pasta, look divine.

I'm Grand Mam (@imgrandmam)

If you don't listen to this podcast and follow them on Instagram, then you are missing out, my friend. Every week they do 'Mam Crush Monday' and it's such lovely, wholesome content.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_NeUI_p6Qv/

James Patrice (@james_patrice)

For content that will make you belly laugh, James Patrice's account has plenty of that.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_TBNNbjctQ/

Feature image via @tadhg_fleming and @naturalbornfeeder