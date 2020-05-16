Close

SIIGHTS gives us their ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

By Alan Fisher

May 16, 2020 at 11:24am

You don't need to be out and about to enjoy your weekend nights.

In fact, we are bringing the party to you.

For our Lovin Home Comforts series, we are bringing you QuaranTunes where, each week, we will reach out to some of Ireland's most beloved artists and ask them for their ultimate playlists that are getting them through their time at home.

This week SIIGHTS, made up of Toni Etherson and Mia Fitz, has given us their perfect isolation playlist.

They have just recently teamed up with JyellowL, who gave us our first QuaranTunes playlist, to bring us Blue Skies.

Check out their playlist:

 

