Six brilliant music documentaries that are now available on Netflix

Netflix is everyone's best friend at the moment with most of us staying at home trying to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Luckily, there are countless options on Netflix to get us through this prolonged period and as part of our Lovin Home Comforts campaign to help you make the most of staying at home, we've compiled some of the best documentaries and shows on the subject of music.

Take your pick from any of the following...

Supersonic

I'm a little biased because I may have watched this on repeat since its 2016 release. A recent addition to the Netflix catalogue, Supersonic is a rollercoaster ride through the story of Oasis which most of you can guess isn't exactly a quiet one.

From their humble beginnings in the suburbs of Manchester to performing in front of 250,000 people at Knebworth, this is a rip-roaring tale from start to finish. Expect brotherly fallouts, plenty of drinking and a star turn from the Gallagher Brothers' mam Peggy, who hasn't lost a note of her Irish accent.

Miss Americana

One for the Swifties. In this revealing documentary, Taylor Swift's life is laid bare through flashbacks, home videos and concert recordings.

Fans get an intimate look at the singer's creative process and the film also delves into issues such as eating disorders and self esteem.

Who Shot The Sheriff?

A documentary centred around the 1976 assassination attempt on Bob Marley. Viewers get an insight to an unstable political situation in Jamaica and learn why Marley's rise to superstardom gradually saw him become viewed as a threat.

Whitney: Can I Be Me?

A critically-acclaimed documentary about the life and career of the late Whitney Houston.

Using her 2012 death as a starting point, the film uses archive footage and testimonies from the people who knew her most.

Daft Punk Unchained

A film that documents the rise of the French electronic duo and their pioneering influence on their peers.

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Before Lady Gaga was winning Oscars for A Star Is Born, she had already built up a fairly successful music career. Here, viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at the diminutive superstar's preparation for her 2017 Super Bowl half time performance.

