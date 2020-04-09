Take our quick survey to win a 6 month NOW TV Entertainment Pass

Close

By Megan Cassidy

April 9, 2020 at 4:41pm

Almost every aspect of our daily lives has changed dramatically in the last few weeks.

We want to know how we can best serve you with content, information and inspiration that fits in with your new lifestyle and habits, so that we can all successfully complete our joined mission to stay at home.

That's why we've put together a survey to find out more about what you're up to and what you want to see more of.

We've also managed to nab a 6-month NOW TV Entertainment Pass* for one lucky survey entrant, to help you pass the time with top quality TV streaming including Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, FOX & Discovery Channel.

The survey only takes three minutes, and we'd be much obliged!

Complete our 3-minute survey here to be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize. 

*After offer, Entertainment Pass auto-renew to €15pm unless cancelled. Pass must be activated by 1st May 2020. View our competition T&Cs here. 

