The Back Page has made a load of its weekly quizzes available online

The Back Page in Phibsboro is known for its regular quizzes and just because it's temporarily closed doesn't mean we can't still get our thinking caps on.

The quiz nights at The Back Page are a memory many Dubliners will cherish from those days long past when we could travel over 2km. However, it's now possible to hold your own Back Page Quizness nights from the comfort of your sofa along with some mates who are equally comfortable on their own sofas a safe distance away.

The northside venue has put five weeks' worth of its weekly quizzes online for people to delve into over the Easter weekend or beyond. Each quiz has a different theme and they are - 1990s, movies, 2019 quiz of the year, music and, finally, England, on account of the fact Ireland were played our near neighbours in the Six Nations all those weeks ago.

Each quiz contains five regular rounds of questions as well as a music round for which a Spotify playlist is provided. Helpfully, The Back Page has instructed that 'for the music rounds, click on the Spotify link & it should autoplay without you having to look (if it doesn’t – try press play without looking!'

Different times indeed. You can get your hands on The Back Page's precious time-filling quizzes here.