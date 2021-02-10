Close

The baked feta pasta recipe from TikTok everyone is obsessed with

By Brian Dillon

February 10, 2021 at 1:04pm

This baked feta pasta dish has been taking foodie TikTok by storm, and it looks absolutely mouth-watering. 

TikTok has become a goldmine for recipes, foodie hacks and other delicious forms of culinary inspiration. The latest dish to blow up on the platform is this baked feta pasta.

Since the trend started, it has been reported that grocery stores have been running out of feta cheese due to popular demand. So, what's the hype all about? We went on a tasty adventure through TikTok to find out.

It seems as though the recipe originated with Finnish food artist Jenni Häyrinen.

First, she places an abundance of cherry tomatoes into your dish and covers them with oil. She then adds three cloves of garlic and then places a block of feta in the middle. Then, she places sliced chillies over the feta and drizzles it with oil, sprinkles the whole dish with salt and bakes for 15 minutes.

Once that's ready, she takes it out of the oven and mixes the feta with the rest of the ingredients, adds basil and spaghetti pasta and voila, it's ready.

And it looks SO GOOD.

 

@liemessaBaked feta pasta - the original viral ##Uunifetapasta ??##bakedfetapasta ##tiktokfood ##fetapasta ##foodtiktok♬ Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

Since going viral, many other TikTokers have showcased their own variations.

 

@lindseyeatslabaked feta pasta w confit tomatoes ? ? ? #bakedfeta #bakedfetapasta #fetapasta #recipes #pastatiktok recipe credit to @liemessa ✨♬ Gymnopedie #1 - Erik Satie - Jonathan Adams and Jennifer Adams

One user came up with an even quicker way to create it using a frying pan.

 

@feelgoodfoodieA faster way to make baked feta pasta in a pan! 10 minutes of cooking and same flavor! ##bakedfetapasta ##fetapasta ##tiktokpartner ##learnontiktok♬ original sound - Feel Good Foodie

Feature image via lindseyeatsla and liemessa on TikTok.
