20 Valentine's Day meal kits to try at home this weekend

Looking for a Valentine's Day meal kit to impress that special someone? We've rounded up 20 different options that are sure to do the trick.

Valentine's, Palentine's, Galentine's, February 14th... call it what you will, it's coming up. A day dedicated to all things love, it's a fairly well-known fact that the route of least resistance is not through the heart but through the stomach.

Not everyone chooses to mark the occasion but whether you're coupled up or happily single, V-Day is as good a reason as any to pull out all the stops and share the love. We'll take any excuse for a celebration these days.

Loads of Dublin restaurants have put together meal kits in anticipation of the weekend so peruse this list at your leisure and see what takes your fancy.

Rosa Madre

Say 'I love you' (or at least 'I really like you a lot') with an Italian feast from Rosa Madre. You can even add a bottle of champers if you're feeling really fancy.

777

777 has everything you could possibly need to recreate a tasty Mexican fiesta at home - margaritas not included, but would recommend adding for the full experience.

Bujo

Sometimes nothing but a big juicy burger will do the trick. In extremely hot demand, their limited edition weekender kit is already sold out but there's still the masterpiece and mini-masterpiece available so no need to panic just yet.

Circa

Bring the Michelin experience to your own sitting room courtesy of Circa who is offering a five-course tasting menu as their Valentine's Day feast this year.

Hen's Teeth

Not technically a meal kit, this one is more of a gift box that can be shared... or kept all to yourself, we won't tell.

Michael's

Go with a Valentine's meal kit from Michael's and you can guarantee your bellies will be full and happy. As will your other half/housemate/whoever you decide to order in with.

Asador

Really outdoing themselves this year, the Asador offering is a four-course dinner that is sure to win you major brownie points.

Two Pups

Not ones to do things by halves, Two Pups have more than one Valentine's box on offer - the second containing enough to make two portions of their divine Kinder Bueno French toast. What could be more romantic than breakfast in bed?

Avoca

Always a reliable choice when in search of a good meal, Avoca has several different options to tempt you - with a 3- course meal for two coming in at under €25. What a bargain.

Paulie's

If a pizza from Paulie's speaketh to your soul, then you're in luck because you can get dinner for two - including a bottle of wine, two cocktails or six beers - for 60 quid.

Uno Pizza

Beer + pizza = a match made to last and I'll hear no ifs, ands or buts about it.

Jack Rabbit x Deveney's

Did someone say tacos? Teaming up with Ian from Jack Rabbit eats, Deveney's in Dundrum is offering a mega box packed full of loads of different goodies. Get your order in before tomorrow or be very disappointed.

Hang Dai

All you need is love... and a Hang Dai Valentine's meal kit for two. Need I say more?!

Winedown

Give into the mushy-gushiness of it all and let their dainty heart-shaped truffles win you over. Wine not?! (I'm sorry.)

Frank's

A specially-curated Valentine's cheese box? Yes PLEASE. The team at Frank's has been busy matchmaking the perfect pairings with the result being a bottle of pink bubbly, a couple of pumpkin seed brownies with pumpkin curd and, of course, lots of cheese.

The Porthouse

A trip to land of the tapas may have to wait another while yet but you can still recreate the experience at home (minus the sunshine) thanks to The Porthouse.

Fallon & Byrne

Wandering around a Fallon & Byrne shop is one of the simple pleasures I'll never take for granted again - kudos to their merchandising team who really know how to nail an aesthetic. Valentine's offerings range from a steak dinner for two, to champagne and macarons so they have something to suit all tastes.

Sprezzatura x Platform

If choosing between pizza and pasta is always one of the toughest decisions you face when ordering in, then this is the box for you as it has both. Avoid the age-old dilemma of which carbs to go for and combine the two.

Donnybrook Fair

Starters, main course, dessert and a cheeseboard - Donnybrook Fair has all bases covered with their Valentine's meal kit. Follow their lead and get a bottle of something nice and a few colourful bláthanna to adorn your special love day table too.

Fish Shack

And finally one for the seafood lovers, Fish Shack has a Valentine's meal kit hamper for the ages with oreo cheesecake as their dessert of choice. Hard to say no to that.

If sweet treats are more your thing, fret not as we've got ya covered on that front too. Check out some of our top picks here.

Header image via Instagram/Circa/Hang Dai