23 irresistible treats and treat boxes for your Valentine (or for you!)

Some people say I love you with cards, flowers, gifts.. Other people are feeders. Like me.

Cookies, cake, brownies, donuts, chocolate and all things involving sugar solve just about everything in my books. I'm the type of person that will always send cakes, bring cakes, bake cakes - my friends pretend that this annoys them, or that it will ruin their week of healthy eating, but we all know that I'm going home with an empty cake tin.

These treats look so good they would brighten anyone's day and remind them of how loved they are, orrrr, treat yourself hun - you deserve a bit of love too! Check out this list of cute treat boxes to send your Galentines, Palentines or if you're keeping it traditional - you can also send to your Valentines too I guess!

Bean & Goose

When in doubt - chocolate always goes down a treat. Bean and Goose have the most insane flavours that sound incredible; smoky sea salt, sour cherry, umami and more!

Colhoun Creations

Laura makes the most incredible cakes! I've ordered a few as gifts for friends and I can also stan for her brownies. Keep this gal on your list for any cake appropriate celebrations (ie. all celebrations!)

Finch & Berry

Is it just me or does the idea of chocolate dipped strawberries just conjure visions of bougie movie scenes? Finch & Berry are EXTRAAA AF and we love. They've so many options to choose from - a heart shaped box, add champagne or fresh flowers! You can even get an edible bouquet of chocolate dipped strawberries, its a solid yes from us.

The Cake Lab Dublin

Pretend you're a Kardashian this Valentine's Day and get breaking hearts, by that we mean the chocolate kind of hearts. This would make the perfect Galentine's gift to get over a break up! Love this idea!

The Baker's Niece

Good GOD. It was so hard to choose just one picture to showcase these drool-worthy treat boxes: there are treat boxes full of cookies and half-baked brookies (brownie-cookies).. But why not declare your love with this bad boy, a cookie cake. Yes a deep-dish, cookie cake.

Póg

Póg is already well-known on the brunch scene - specifically for their ridiculously delish pancake stacks, but check out this Valentine's box. It looks amazing, you can even add a bottle of fizz for fun!

The Saucy Baker

It's safe to say that a treat box like this is not just for Valentine's Day, also for anyyyy day of the week! The Saucy Baker has so many options - a full box of incredible cookies, rocky roads or maybe a brownie selection box? We need ALL of it.

The Cake Cafe

Cakes, cookies and pink bread sambos this afternoon tea / lunch combo has been named The Love Lunch - cuuuuute. Get onto The Cake Cafe quick if you want to bag one in time for loverrrr's day!

2210 Patisserie

Owner Una knows cakes, and now you can get a selection of her finest baked goods delivered right to your Valentine's door (or your own, why not!). Check out her postal cake shop for more delicious treats to enjoy with a cuppa. It's updated every week with brownies, cakes and more recently cinnamon buns - but you have to be quick!

Skinny Batch Bakery

To celebrate Valentine's Day this year, not only are Skinny Batch Bakery delivering beautiful and delicious cakes to you - for every box sold, they will donate a mini treat box to the staff & brave patients at Temple Street Children’s Hospital. If the cakes aren't reason enough to buy this box, the thought of spreading love and happiness to those at the frontline should!

Grá Chocolates

The only hearts we want to break this Valentine's Day are chocolate hearts! Giant and gorgeous, filled with love and incredible moreish fillings these chocolates hearts make us melt. Handmade and handprinted in Galway - top of our list for Valentine's/Galentine's/Palentine's Day!

Oh Happy Treats

Do you have a vegan Valentine? NO problem, these cuties can be boxed up and delivered to their door on time for v-day. Oh Happy Treats will even package these treats up with a rose!!

The Cupcake Bloke

Love is in the baking? You honestly can't go wrong with with red velvet cookies, mikados and brownies!

Hazel Chocolate Mountain

These gorgeous chocolate are from the 'You Are Loved' collection, the box is decorated with this slogan too. Bawling. A cute (and tasty) way to tell someone you love them.

Made with Grá

Based in South Dublin? Get onto Grainne for your Galentine's needs. These chocolate brownies look absolutely unreal, with a Dairy Milk dipping sauce? Oh yessss please. Don't worry about anyone else, treat yourself! Definitely made with Grá.

Mud Bakery

Mud, you had us at Valentine's Grazing Box. I imagine myself taking bites at random in front of soppy rom-com, in pink PJs and fluffy slippers holding my non-existent lap dog .. a girl can dream!

Camerino Bakery

Tell your bestie how you feel via a giant iced cookie cake! Such a novel idea, and who doesn't like cookies?

Ciara's Candy

You have someone in your life who isn't mad on chocolate, and doesn't do cake - why not a bag of old school jelly sweets? Think marshmallows, sour rings, juicy lips, bon bone, milk teeth. Go pink themed for the week that's in it! You can order online and Ciara deliver's nationwide, so handy and a nice pick-me-up for a far away friend.

The Rolling Donut

Okay, so obviously these guys are well known for their tasty donuts buttttttt.. look at these! The guy's at The Rolling Donut have introduced some heart shaped hot-chocolate bombs - it's a big yes from us!

Passion Berries

Personally, I think that chocolate covered strawberries should be consumed in a fluffy bathrobe, a glass of champagne, with a facemask on (of the hydrating kind!) and a movie. Passion Berry have a really cute selection of chocolate dipped strawberries with some amazing toppings. Anyone would be delighted to receive a box of these cuties!

The Bakehouse Dublin

A cute selection of chocolate dipped strawbs, cookies, bite size caramel squares and brownies, The Bakehouse have nailed Valentine's! Make sure to order before it's too late!

Natalie Mereacre

If you know me well, you would know that I am macaron obsessed - and these look amazing. You can order through Instagram too, so handy!

Krispy Kreme

Listen, I don't always stray away from the traditional glazed ring donut... but these cuties could sway me. Heart shapes and topped with traditional Love Heart sweets sayings - Instagram aesthetics on point!

