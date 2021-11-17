5 festive treats to try in Dublin this week

Christmas spirit, is that you?

In fairness, she's been knocking on the door since August when the BT Christmas shop opened. She's officially part of our lives at this stage, and will be until early 2022. Looking to lean into the festive feeling with an aul mince pie or other Christmassy treat? Here's a list of 5 fab ones to try in Dublin this week.

Mince Pies from Fallon and Byrne

It wouldn't be a Christmas list without them, so here they are! The perfect accompaniment to your afternoon flattie.

Christmas Treat Boxes from Tiller and Grain

When you can't decide on one treat, you might as well order a whole box! This offering from Tiller and Grain contains mincers, Viennese Swirls, homemade marshmallows and loads more, and would be perfect for any winter gatherings you may have on the agenda.

Cardamom Buns from Pepper Pot Bakery

Cardamom has been used in Christmas baking recipes since the middle ages (according to a cardamom cookie recipe I saw on Google), and one bite of this sweet bun from Pepper Pot will definitely get you into the festive mood.

Mince Pies, Gingerbread Men and Chocolate Pudding from Little Honey

Something to suit every festive palette at this lovely Loughlinstown spot!

Spiced Toffee and Pear Bun from The Rock Bakery

Spiced anything says Christmas in my mind, not that I'd need an excuse to devour one of these creamy delights from this Skerries bakery.

Feeling festive yet?

Header image via Instagram/littlehoneydublin

