5 festive treats to try in Dublin this week

By Fiona Frawley

November 17, 2021 at 3:58pm

Share:
5 festive treats to try in Dublin this week

Christmas spirit, is that you?

In fairness, she's been knocking on the door since August when the BT Christmas shop opened. She's officially part of our lives at this stage, and will be until early 2022. Looking to lean into the festive feeling with an aul mince pie or other Christmassy treat? Here's a list of 5 fab ones to try in Dublin this week.

Mince Pies from Fallon and Byrne

It wouldn't be a Christmas list without them, so here they are! The perfect accompaniment to your afternoon flattie.

Christmas Treat Boxes from Tiller and Grain

When you can't decide on one treat, you might as well order a whole box! This offering from Tiller and Grain contains mincers, Viennese Swirls, homemade marshmallows and loads more, and would be perfect for any winter gatherings you may have on the agenda.

Cardamom Buns from Pepper Pot Bakery

Cardamom has been used in Christmas baking recipes since the middle ages (according to a cardamom cookie recipe I saw on Google), and one bite of this sweet bun from Pepper Pot will definitely get you into the festive mood.

Mince Pies, Gingerbread Men and Chocolate Pudding from Little Honey

Something to suit every festive palette at this lovely Loughlinstown spot!

Spiced Toffee and Pear Bun from The Rock Bakery

Spiced anything says Christmas in my mind, not that I'd need an excuse to devour one of these creamy delights from this Skerries bakery.

Feeling festive yet?

Header image via Instagram/littlehoneydublin

READ NEXT: Penneys has launched this year's RTÉ Late Late Toy Show pj collection!

Share:

Latest articles

How The Academy are adapting to the latest set of restrictions

5 gigs to get tickets for this week

Hen's Teeth is collaborating with Other Voices on this gorge exhibition

5 Dublin eateries offering Thanksgiving dinner and desserts

You may also love

6 spots in Dublin for your Christmas sandwich fix

6 spots for a breakfast bap in Dublin

5 comedy gigs to get tickets to this weekend

8 Dublin street artists you need to be following

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.