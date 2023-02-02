8 ways to celebrate Galentine's Day with the gyals in Dublin

Thank you Parks and Recs for giving us this special holiday.

We're just going to skip the whole "we should celebrate our friends every day not just one day of the year" because sometimes it is okay to just go above and beyond to show love to our gals. February 13th is the best excuse to go all out with the girls and enjoy a day of drinks, relaxation, and love. Luckily there's a ton of things to do in Dublin on Galentine's Day.

Plus it falls on a Monday this year, and who doesn't want to forget the Monday blues with something fun?

Half price drinks at Xico

One of the positives of Galentine's Day landing on a Monday is that it corresponds with Xico's half price offering. Get your frozen margs 50% off all night and dance the night away with your best gals.

Xico is based on Baggot Street Upper.

Fenty Galentine's Evening

Following on from last year's success, Harvey Nichols is hosting another Fenty Masterclass in honour of Galentine's. It will take place on Friday February 10th, between 6pm and 7:30pm, and tickets cost €10 (redeemable against products on the night and include prosecco and goodie bag to take home on the night). You can get ahold of yours HERE.

Harvey Nichols is based in Dundrum Town Centre.

Pink Restaurant

An obvious one perhaps, but if you've been looking for the perfect excuse to hit up Pink Restaurant, I think there's no better one than it being Galentine's Day. While its main attraction is naturally the pink aesthetic, having dined there I can honestly say the food is delicious, as are the cocktails.

No Galentine's meal would be complete without dessert and the famous chocolate heart, made of white chocolate mousse, icing, raspberry gel, and raspberry glitter, is as delicious as it is adorable.

Pink Restaurant is based on South William Street, opening for brunch and dinner Monday to Sunday.

The Girl's Room

The Girl’s Room is a Dublin club event for women and non-binary folks inspired by the experience of the girl's bathroom on a night out. They're all about providing a unique and intimate clubbing experience centred around empowerment and unity, making this event the ideal one for Galentine's. The dress code naturally is pink and red.

The Girl's Room Galentine's event takes place on Friday 10th February from 11:30pm and tickets start from €11.70. You can get yours HERE.

The Girl's Room host their ladies-only night in the Workman's cellar.

Rihanna-themed Bottomless Drag Brunch

Another Rihanna inspired Galentine's plan is the Bottomless Brunch on Saturday February 11th. Who better to celebrate on Galentine's than Miss RiRi. You can choose between sangria, mimosas, beers, and selected cocktails when you go bottomless, whatever drink makes you sing "Umbrella" with the most gusto.

Happy Endings' Bottomless Brunch lasts for 90 minutes and costs €30pp when you buy food.

Happy Endings is based on Aston Quays and their Bottomless Brunch sittings run between 1pm and 3:30pm.

'Ohana Tiki Bar

One of Dublin's most fun bars Ohana is hosting something special for the gals this Galentine's Day. Wondering what to expect from the night? Ohana is going all out for the gyals, with a selfie area, a 3 for €10 special on pink shots, as well as a 2 for €50 deal on bottles of rosé. There's also set to be a live DJ and a special Galentine's Day cocktail. A gorge Monday evening if you ask me.

As they say, who needs a valentine when you can have wine instead?

Ohana Tiki Bar is based on Harcourt Street.

Donuts and a Drive

If going out on a Monday just isn't for you, a drive out to one of Krispy Kreme's drive-thru locations could be the perfect activity for February 13th this Galentine's Day.

Anti-Valentine's Market

Guys and gals love a market, which makes going to an Anti-Valentine's Market the ideal way of celebrating Galentine's. You can expect all things arts and crafts, as well as music, alt clothes, and jewellery. There will of course also be a full bar for the entire duration of the market.

The Anti-Valentines Market takes place on Sunday 12th February at The Grand Social.

Honestly I think Galentine's Day has taken over Valentine's Day in popularity, so we're glad to see Dublin spots taking it seriously, ready to celebrate in style.

