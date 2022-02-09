8 Dublin spots for Valentine's themed treats

If your Valentine this year is a huge foodie, then why not check out one of these Dublin spots to treat them?

Does anything say "I love you" more than food? No, we don't think so. There's plenty out there for foodies this Valentine's Day that will have you feeling the love.

Butlers

Here at Lovin, we adore a holiday themed drink (yes, we still miss PSLs and Gingerbread Lattes from Halloween and Christmas). Butlers have brought out the ultimate Valentine's Day beverage in the form of the red velvet hot chocolate, and the pistachio and rose latte. Perfectly pink, for the day that's in it.

There are several Butlers locations all over Dublin, you can find your closest one HERE.

Krispy Kreme

The Valentine's Day Krispy Kreme range is to die for. I had the pleasure of trying these out, and my top fave was the purple one, Full of Heart, with the sherbert cream filling (absolutely sensational). Plus that they are Love Hearts themed just made them that much more cute and satisfying. Krispy Kreme is an iconic Dublin spot to get Valentine's treats this year.

You can find these Krispy Kreme Valentine's Day treats in their Swords or Blanchardstown branch, or any of the participating Circle Ks or Tescos.

The Rolling Donut

It's Valentine's Day, so you know we had to include more than one box of donuts. If you want to send your love a Valentine's Day treat then look no further than this 'Be My Valentine' box.

You can find The Rolling Donut on South King Street, Bachelors Walk, Swords Pavilion, Liffey Valley, and O'Connell Street Lower.

Laduree

Is there a more romantic Valentine's Day treat than macarons? There's just something about them that feels a little more chic and special than a regular dessert. You can visit Ladurée for a very fancy Valentine's Day treat.

Ladurée is based on South William Street.

Neat Pizza

A heart shaped pizza. Simple, and yet so effective. Neat Pizza has a limited edition menu for the week that's in it, and it's fairly adorable. Get their Pepperoni pizza or their Diavola pizza in the shape of a heart. They also have a stellar dessert in the form of chocolate and strawberry dough bites.

You can find Neat Pizza in Smithfield Square. Check out their menu HERE.

Bewley's

We've got some more Valentine's themed drinks, from Bewley's this time. Introducing the Cherry Rose Latte and the Cherry Rose Mocha. Definitely somewhere to stop by this Valentine's weekend.

You can find Bewley's on Grafton Street.

Heart Shaped Ravioli

Pasta is always a romantic food item (spaghetti in particular, Lady and the Tramp anyone?) but Bell Pesto Café has taken it one step further, with their heart-shaped ravioli. This dish is also egg-free, making it vegan, catering to all!

You can find Bell Pesto Café on James Street, check out more HERE.

Manning's Bakery

Heart shaped cookie anyone? Manning's Bakery is a family-run bakery with multiple branches, and they've got some Valentine's Day treats for you, including cakes and cupcakes.

Manning's Bakery has three locations, one on Thomas Street, one in Tallaght, and one in Blanchardstown. You can check them all out HERE.

Where will you head in Dublin for your Valentine's Day treats this year?

Header image via Instagram/ladureeireland

