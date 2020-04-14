Ukiyo is hosting live DJ sessions on Facebook every night

Ukiyo has long been a favourite of dance-loving Dubliners and the current social distancing rules aren't stopping the venue from pleasing its customers.

Exchequer Street venue Ukiyo has been hosting live DJ sessions every night of the week and if you haven't tuned into one yet, there's no time like this evening to do so.

Every night from 7pm until 9pm, the bar's Facebook page hosts Ukiyo Sessions - Live from Home, which features DJs from Ireland, the UK, Ibiza and even as far away as the United States.

Local favourites like Billy Scurry, Aoife Nic Canna and Tonie Walsh have all been spinning some tunes since Ukiyo was forced to close its doors, with dance, disco, funk and jazz just some of the genres that are getting an airing.

Speaking about the sessions, Ukiyo owner Duncan Maguire said: "This is about bringing people together through music, connecting with customers and friends across the country and further afield to Europe, America, Asia and Australia. The response has been amazing and the sense of community has really cheered people up and strengthened our resolve to stay united, stay home and conquer this disease."

All you have to do is log into Ukiyo's Facebook page here at 7pm every evening and invite your mates to the 'watch party' before enjoying a night on the tiles without leaving your home.

(header pic: Ukiyo on Instagram)

